UW football folo: Cruickshank's returns gave Badgers a spark

“At the end of this, I’ll probably look at it as an achievement. But right now, I just see it as another ‘L,’” he said. “I just didn’t do whatever it took. Right now, it hurts, but maybe when I get home I’ll probably be like, ‘Oh, that was cool.’”

Herbert runs wild

Wisconsin defenders were well aware of the threat Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert posed as a passer and a runner.

He’s not the elite runner at quarterback that the Badgers have seen in other quarterbacks like Ohio State’s Justin Fields or Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez, but he’s about as effective. That showed Wednesday in the Rose Bowl, as Herbert ran in touchdowns from 4, 5 and 30 yards that sunk the Badgers’ chances of snapping their losing streak in The Granddaddy of Them All.

Herbert was selective in choosing his spots to run, rushing just nine times, and the Badgers did well in containing him for the most part. But Herbert took advantage of small mistakes to snatch a Rose Bowl win from UW.