UW football: Florida cornerback commits to Badgers

The University of Wisconsin football program kept its recruiting momentum in the 2021 class rolling with four-star prospect Ricardo Hallman announcing his oral commitment.

Hallman, a 6-foot cornerback out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., tweeted his commitment Monday. Hallman is the 15th recruit in the 2021 class, which ranks in the top 20 nationally on multiple recruiting sites.

Hallman, ranked a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports and ESPN, had offers from at least 16 Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, Florida and Florida State.

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was a key piece to Hallman choosing the Badgers. Hallman has said in multiple interviews that he and Leonhard spoke often and that Leonhard was the kind of coach he wanted to play for. Leonhard was also key in UW landing another 2021 prospect out of Florida, linebacker Jake Cheney.

Hallman is the second defensive back in the 2021 class, joining Muskego’s Hunter Wohler. With a number of UW’s defensive backs entering their final years of eligibility, the Badgers may continue to add secondary players to the 2021 class. UW signed just one defensive back, Max Lofy, in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Adding Hallman to the fold continues a strong South Florida connection to UW’s secondary — current Badgers’ defensive backs Faion Hicks, Semar Melvin and Rachard Wildgoose are all from that area.

