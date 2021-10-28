UW football: Fire, authenticity and juice: safety Wilder an indispensable leader FRI

“You love the way he plays because guys feed off of that energy and you know he's a guy that every week, or every couple of weeks, he's going to make a hit and you just see how the team responds to it. It's fun to watch him play.”

A softer side

While Wilder’s fire is on display on the football field, his calm nature is readily visible away from football.

Multiple teammates spoke to Wilder’s attention to and involvement in their lives outside of the game.

“That just builds chemistry,” Benton said. “Knowing that you're not just friends with this guy because you play the same sport, you develop that personal bond. I feel like that's important with our team because I feel like Wisconsin is a family-oriented place. And I feel like he fits perfectly.”

Wilder’s maturity is clear when speaking to him on a variety of subjects, but it was most evident last season when he spoke about honoring his friend and former Houston teammate Ka’Darian Smith. Smith was killed in a November 2020 shooting, and Wilder told reporters on a Zoom teleconference days later that he was doing all he could to make him friend proud.

The experiences of his life have shown Wilder the importance of holding his friends and teammates close.