UW football: Finally finding solid footing on the field

Taylor — who has taken advantage of defenses’ concern about the Wildcat and jet sweeps to rush for 676 yards and three touchdowns in the past three weeks — said defenses have to respect the plays Cruickshank can make.

“It definitely gives a teams a different look and makes them have to defend the whole field. When you’ve got a player as electric as Aron back there in Wildcat, you’ve got to make sure that you’re playing all areas of the field,” Taylor said.

Just getting onto the field can be a challenge for Badgers receivers. UW has used more two-tight end and two-back sets in recent weeks, decreasing the amount of wide receivers on the field.

Staying patient has been critical element for Cruickshank and all members of that group.

“That’s the big thing right now, just being patient. Not everything is going to come my way as I want it, I’ve just got to wait. Once my time comes, I’ve just got to show out,” he said.

The Badgers have been more diverse with jet sweeps and fakes, and Wildcat looks to get more receivers involved. But UW coach Paul Chryst said it can be a difficult balancing act to get Cruickshank and the receivers the amount of snaps and touches they all would like.