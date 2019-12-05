UW football: Family, faith helped Cephus survive season

On April 3, 2017, during the spring of Cephus’ first year in Madison, his father was fatally shot in the head. He was 39.

“That was tough on me because that was my guy,” Cephus said. “That was my guy. He was the one that helped me to get to where I am.”

Cephus left practice and went home to Macon to be with his family. Gilmore went with him. Gilmore, while recruiting Cephus, attended several of his high school basketball games. The first game he attended, he met Taylor. He made a promise to Taylor that he would take care of his son.

When Cephus was arrested on sexual assault charges, the first person he called was Gilmore; Gilmore said he never doubted Cephus for a second.

“I’ve never lied to him and he’s never lied to me,” Gilmore said. “That’s why when all of this came about, I said, ‘Q, tell me everything.’ And he told me everything. I said, ‘If that’s how it happened and if this is what’s going on, you tell the truth to everybody.’ And he never wavered. In my heart, I believe everything the kid said. Never doubted it. Never wavered from it. It may have been unpopular for others to see me support him in that way, but, hey, I wasn’t going to turn my back on him.”