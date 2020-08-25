UW football: Ex-Badger Ryan Ramczyk maintains confidence through adversity WEDS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ryan Ramczyk possesses a deep well of self-confidence.

That confidence has helped him go from welding classes at a technical college to the top of the mountain in the NFL. It also helped him make the leap from Division III football to a starting role on the University of Wisconsin’s prestigious offensive line.

Entering his fourth year with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him with the last pick of the first round in 2017, Ramczyk has confidence in himself and his team as they navigate a strange preseason.

“(Confidence is) very important. I started at a D-III school, so I made the jump from D-III to D-I, and there’s times there where I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I can do this.’ It’s really just pushing yourself and how far can you push yourself, how good can you really be? … You have to have that confidence within yourself to battle it out thorough adversity.” Ramczyk said Monday.

“We have a veteran group here that’s done a really good job in the past … We’ve got a really good group of guys, and I think everything’s in place to really take a legitimate shot at a Super Bowl this year.”