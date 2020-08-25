UW football: Ex-Badger Ryan Ramczyk maintains confidence through adversity WEDS

Ryan Ramczyk possesses a deep well of self-confidence.
That confidence has helped him go from welding classes at a technical college to the top of the mountain in the NFL. It also helped him make the leap from Division III football to a starting role on the University of Wisconsin’s prestigious offensive line.
Entering his fourth year with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him with the last pick of the first round in 2017, Ramczyk has confidence in himself and his team as they navigate a strange preseason.
“(Confidence is) very important. I started at a D-III school, so I made the jump from D-III to D-I, and there’s times there where I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I can do this.’ It’s really just pushing yourself and how far can you push yourself, how good can you really be? … You have to have that confidence within yourself to battle it out thorough adversity.” Ramczyk said Monday.
“We have a veteran group here that’s done a really good job in the past … We’ve got a really good group of guys, and I think everything’s in place to really take a legitimate shot at a Super Bowl this year.”
Having belief in what he and his teammates are doing has helped Ramczyk get over some of the Saints’ bitter playoff defeats in his career. New Orleans has gone 37-11 in the regular season since drafting Ramczyk, a Stevens Point native. But their three playoff losses in that time have been heartbreaking.
Ramczyk’s rookie season ended when Case Keenum, Stefon Diggs and the Minnesota Vikings pulled off the “Minneapolis Miracle,” a 61-yard touchdown pass as time expired that thwarted a Saints’ comeback in a divisional round game. New Orleans lost in overtime to the L.A. Rams in the NFC Championship Game in Ramczyk’s second season, a game most remembered for a defensive pass interference penalty that wasn’t called against the Rams late in regulation. Last season, the Vikings beat the Saints in the wild card round after New Orleans scored 10 fourth-quarter points to push the game to overtime.
“It’s been tough, a tough few years here with those loses. But it’s one of those things where growing up in the game of football you always face adversity. In sports in general, you can’t get down on yourself,” Ramczyk said. “It’s kind of like a mentality of ‘next play.’ ‘Next year’ in that case. You can’t dwell on it, you have to move on.”
Ramczyk’s path to the NFL was a winding one.
After beginning his college football career at D-II Winona State, Ramczyk transferred first to Madison Area Technical College, then Mid-State Technical College in Stevens Point. He then enrolled at Division III UW-Stevens Point and played two seasons, earning All-WIAC honors both years.
When UW coach Paul Chryst — who had offered Ramczyk a Division I opportunity at Pittsburgh out of high school — returned to the Badgers in 2016, Ramczyk made the leap to UW.
After sitting out a season, Ramczyk compiled an impressive list of accolades in his one year playing at UW. He was named a consensus first-team All-American and All-Big Ten tackle, ranked as the top run-blocking tackle in the FBS per Pro Football Focus and helped lead UW to an 11-3 record and a Cotton Bowl win. That 2016 season featured wins over No. 5 LSU, No. 7 Nebraska, No. 8 Michigan State, and No. 12 Western Michigan.
The win over LSU, the season opener played at Lambeau Field, sticks out in Ramczyk’s mind.
“That was my first start for the Badgers. Not only that, but at Lambeau Field where I grew up going to games all the time. That was an incredible memory for me, and to get the win that day was also pretty awesome. That’s a memory I’ll never forget,” he said.
Ramczyk credits the way UW offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph pushed him to improve with his quick acclimation to D-I play.
“He really cares about his offensive linemen and developing those guys. I felt that when I was there he had a lot of respect for me and I had a lot of respect for him,” Ramczyk said. “He does a good job of pushing players to reach their full potential in the right way.”
Ramczyk burst onto the scene in the NFL the same way he did for the Badgers. He was on the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie team in 2017, and then earn second-team All-Pro honors in 2018. He didn’t allow a sack last season, was PFF’s highest-graded tackle in the NFL and earned a first-team All-Pro nod.
He told Saints reporters last week that the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t alter his preparation for the year as drastically as others, in part due to an offseason knee scope that allowed him to be in the team’s facility for rehab and workouts. In the same interview, he said the league’s decision to cancel preseason games this year will be a challenge, but he’s getting good work in every day going against Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL.
Continuing UW’s tradition of top-notch offensive linemen is something Ramczyk takes pride in.
“That’s a very special thing to me, especially growing up in Wisconsin,” he said. “It’s always been on my radar. As a kid going through school, that was something that was always in the back of my mind that I’d love to go play for Wisconsin. So to be in that realm of, you’re one of the better players in that group, it’s a pretty special thing.”
Notes
Senior Cole Van Lanen was named a second-team offensive tackle on the Associated Press Preseason All-American team on Tuesday.
The AP Preseason All-American team considered all Division I college players despite some opting out of the season or not playing in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Van Lanen was one of 12 Big Ten Conference players to make either the first or second team.
• The unprecedented nature of the college football season means the Associated Press Top 25 poll will look different this year.
The preseason poll, which was released Monday, considered all Division I teams despite a number of conferences such as the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing they won’t hold games this fall. After games begin, voters will consider only the teams playing this fall for the poll.
Wisconsin was ranked 12th in the preseason poll, marking the fourth consecutive year the team has been ranked in the preseason. The Badgers, who finished last season ranked 11th, are coming off a 10-4 season in which they won the Big Ten West Division and earned a Rose Bowl berth.
UW is one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, joining No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 16 Michigan, No. 19 Minnesota and No. 24 Iowa.
