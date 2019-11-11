UW football: Defensive backs make key plays to beat Iowa at home

The University of Wisconsin football team’s defense accomplished one of its goals in the second half Saturday — it made Iowa one-dimensional.
After stifling the run and watching the offense build a two-score lead, the defense knew Iowa had to put the game in the hands of quarterback Nate Stanley. The problem was, with UW’s pass rush muted by quick throws and a big, talented offensive line, the Hawkeyes were able to move the ball well through the air down the stretch.
The secondary did just enough to help UW hold on for a 24-22 victory at Camp Randall Stadium, including safety Eric Burrell’s assist in stopping Stanley at the goal line to stop the tying 2-point try. That play left Burrell’s lip bloodied, but he expected that kind of game against Iowa.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We knew it was going to come down to that,” Burrell said. “I like November football like this because this is what the games come down to.”
Stanley completed just 3 of 6 passes for 27 yards in the first half. But he went 14 of 22 for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the second half, including the 75-yard post to Tyrone Tracy that brought Iowa within two points.
Stanley also went 6 of 7 for 69 yards and a touchdown on a drive that Iowa employed an up-tempo, quick-strike passing game to cut the deficit to 21-13.
However, the secondary was able to come through in crucial situations to maintain the lead.
“I mean, (the secondary) certainly did some good things. I think (Iowa) did a good job of getting the ball out on time, in a rhythm,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “Neither side of the ball, special teams wasn’t perfect, but made enough plays to win.”
One play that proved to be massive was sophomore cornerback Rachad Wildgoose’s pass breakup in the red zone in the fourth quarter. Iowa seemed to have the momentum after picking off a Jack Coan pass to start its drive in UW territory. But the Badgers held firm and forced a field goal after Wildgoose knocked away a pass intended for Nico Ragaini.
Ragaini finished with six catches for 32 yards and a touchdown, but Wildgoose said film study on Iowa’s redshirt freshman helped him jump the route and break up the pass.
“I’m in man, locked up. I’m 6 yards off. I knew from all two weeks I’ve been watching 89 and I knew he was kind of crafty with his routes, he was very patient. He was going to take a little while,” Wildgoose said. “A couple plays before that, he gave me the same stem, but he did a dig. So I saw the stem, and I just broke, it was the same stem he gave me a couple plays before that, so I broke and broke it up.”
Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had to dial up blitzes to try to generate pass rush against Iowa’s stout line. Offensive tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs are NFL-level talents with a good deal of experience, so getting after Stanley with the edge rushes of linebackers Zack Baun and Noah Burks was difficult.
Matt Henningsen had a sack in the first half, and UW was credited with four quarterback hurries. But Baun was held without a tackle for loss for the first time this season and didn’t record a sack for just the third time this year.
“Yeah, those guys are good. Big dudes, 320 (pounds), long arms, like to grab and get outside your framework,” Baun said of Iowa’s tackles. “That’s where it just can’t be me or Noah generating a pass rush. It’s got to be more of a team effort, and we’ve got to run stunts and get on the quarterback, especially with a quarterback that doesn’t like to get hit so they do a lot of three-step and get the ball out quick.”
Badgers’ defensive backs were frustrated with the penalties they were called for as they tried to balance playing physical with how the referees were calling the game.
Sophomore cornerback Faion Hicks was called for holding in the end zone in the first quarter, which gave Iowa a first-and-goal at UW’s 8-yard line. Wildgoose was called for pass interference on Iowa’s first drive of the third quarter, and had a holding call against him declined the next series.
“It is tough. But you can’t really do much about that, you’ve just got to go to the next play,” Burrell said. “You can’t fight with them, none of that stuff, so it’s not going to do any justice. You just want to think about it.”
Note
Wisconsin moved up to 15th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday ahead their 11 a.m. Saturday game at Nebraska.
The Badgers are one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the poll, including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 9 Penn State, No. 14 Michigan, No. 23 Iowa and No. 24 Indiana.