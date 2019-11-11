UW football: Defensive backs make key plays to beat Iowa at home

Matt Henningsen had a sack in the first half, and UW was credited with four quarterback hurries. But Baun was held without a tackle for loss for the first time this season and didn’t record a sack for just the third time this year.

“Yeah, those guys are good. Big dudes, 320 (pounds), long arms, like to grab and get outside your framework,” Baun said of Iowa’s tackles. “That’s where it just can’t be me or Noah generating a pass rush. It’s got to be more of a team effort, and we’ve got to run stunts and get on the quarterback, especially with a quarterback that doesn’t like to get hit so they do a lot of three-step and get the ball out quick.”

Badgers’ defensive backs were frustrated with the penalties they were called for as they tried to balance playing physical with how the referees were calling the game.

Sophomore cornerback Faion Hicks was called for holding in the end zone in the first quarter, which gave Iowa a first-and-goal at UW’s 8-yard line. Wildgoose was called for pass interference on Iowa’s first drive of the third quarter, and had a holding call against him declined the next series.