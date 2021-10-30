UW football: Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa

Iowa didn’t pick up a first down until just 1:15 remained in the second quarter. Iowa’s net yardage total didn’t get into positive territory for good until midway through the second quarter when the Hawkeyes already trailed 17-0.

“They played really well today, and obviously we couldn’t match their tempo,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Wisconsin’s defense showed its tenacity all day. Linebacker Jack Sanborn exemplified that as much as anyone.

Iowa trailed 20-7 and was threatening to get back into the game in the third quarter when Sanborn returned from a cut on a finger that required stitches. He teamed up with Scott Nelson to stop Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the 40, foiling the Hawkeyes’ second straight fullback dive attempt.

“I think it’s what everyone expected,” Sanborn said. “It’s Wisconsin vs. Iowa. I think everyone would have been disappointed if they didn’t do a fullback dive there.”

Iowa never threatened again.

Wisconsin’s student section poured onto the field after the game while the Badgers brought out the Heartland Trophy that goes to the winner of this annual matchup. In the meantime, Wilder was left to ponder how he might alter his Halloween costume.