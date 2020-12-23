UW football: Chryst not talking about Coan transfering FRI

Jim Leonhard knew C.J. Goetz had a role in his defense.

But figuring out where the Muskego native fit into the Badgers’ front seven took some trial-and-error by the defensive coordinator. Goetz was recruited as an inside linebacker and started his career at that spot.

Leonhard liked the strength Goetz possessed and thought that he could use his speed as a nickel-package defensive end. Those roles suited Goetz’s body and skills, but he’s found a home as an outside linebacker this season.

“He’s got heavy hands, he’s very physical for us,” Leonhard said. “From a development standpoint, he had one of those bodies that could’ve went a number of different ways. He’s really settled down and he’s matured his body physically. He’s put in a lot of time and a lot of work and really tailors himself to what we ask of him.”

Goetz has played in all six games this season, tallying 10 tackles, two for loss, a sack and two quarterback hurries. His most productive game this season came against Michigan when he recorded four assisted tackles. The redshirt sophomore has added depth to the group behind starters Noah Burks and Nick Herbig, and adds to the versatility of the group to match up in different ways with offenses.