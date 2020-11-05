UW football: Chryst confident Badgers ready to play once virus is contained FRI

For the first time in over a week, University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst can return to work at his office at Camp Randall Stadium.
Chryst is one of the 28 UW players and staff members to contract COVID-19 since Oct. 21, with the sixth-year coach testing positive for the virus last Tuesday. His isolation period ended Thursday which allows him to return to UW’s facilities, but he won’t be leading any practices or in-person meetings. The Badgers (1-0) canceled their game this week, their second cancellation of the season, and team activities are on an indefinite pause as the program attempts to stop the virus’s spread.
Still, in a radio interview with Brian Posick on 1310 WIBA Thursday morning, Chryst sounded optimistic that UW is on the right track to returning to play next week at Michigan.
“We’re all hopeful that we can get back sooner than later, and the key for us is just to stack days with no numbers or low numbers and let the data drive when we can return. We’re certainly hopeful that we can get back and get going again,” Chryst said.
“So far the numbers have been good as we go this week and we need that to continue.”
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez told reporters Tuesday that the team would’ve had enough players available to play this week, but the home game against Purdue was canceled because there were more positive cases reported Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Michael Moll, the university’s Chief Infection Officer for the Big Ten Conference, none of UW football’s players or staffers who have tested positive have experienced severe symptoms or required hospitalization as of Wednesday evening.
Chryst said Thursday that no one position group has been significantly hampered by the virus, and that if testing numbers allow the No. 10 Badgers to play next week, they’ll be able to field a competitive team despite missing “a few” players from the two-deep.
“There’s enough different times throughout the year where different groups kind of got hit with COVID, so in many ways it’s spaced itself out. There’s a couple position groups that have, knock on wood, not contracted the virus,” Chryst said.
“I think we’ve got spots where we feel that certainly guys are ready. I’ve always said as a coach … you never want to play someone before they’re ready. I think that we wouldn’t be in a situation that you’re playing someone before they’re ready to go. So I think roster-wise right now, I think we’d be all right.”
State Journal sources said quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf are among the players who tested positive. Multiple reports state Mertz tested positive Oct. 24, the day after the Badgers’ season-opening win against Illinois.
If the Badgers are able to play next week and Mertz is cleared by a cardiologist and the team doctors to return to physical activity, he would be eligible to play at Michigan. Mertz would complete the 21 days out of game action required by Big Ten Conference protocol on Friday, Nov. 13.
UW is still investigating the source of the outbreak, with campus researchers breaking down the genetic makeup of the virus present in the team’s positive cases to compare it to other cases on campus and in the community.
With a maximum of six regular-season games left on its schedule, the Badgers are at the current minimum required to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game next month. Chryst said he’s aware of that, but is keeping his focus getting his team able to return to practice and play.
“I understand, obviously. Certainly have (the conference championship game) as the goal. But really we just want to have the opportunity to get back. To do that, we have to stop the spread. That’s what’s most important. Then it’s getting back to where we can be practicing and then playing games,” he said.
“Of all years, this would be the last one that you’d ever try to spend any time or take any of your energy looking forward. You should be grateful just to get an opportunity to play. Then you stack it up at the end of the year and it’s, ‘What did that season (look like), did you get another opportunity to play?’ So to look down the road, I think it’s a little crazy right now because all that matters is one, to stop the spread.”
Note
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham signed a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season Wednesday.
Whittingham, the reigning Pac-12 coach of the year, will kick off his 16th season in charge of Utah on Saturday when the Utes host Arizona. The Utes are looking to win a third straight Pac-12 South title.
Whittingham has a 131-64 record, going 11-3 in bowl games.
Whittingham arrived at Utah in 1994 as a defensive line coach and received a promotion to defensive coordinator the following season. Whittingham was an assistant coach for 11 seasons before being hired as head coach Dec. 8, 2004. He picked up his first win weeks later when he was a co-coach with Urban Meyer in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl against Pittsburgh.
With Whittingham running the show, the team has been ranked in the final AP poll six times — No. 2 in 2008, No. 18 in '09, No. 21 in '14, No. 17 in '15, No. 23 in '16 and No. 16 last season.
