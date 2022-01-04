UW Football: Chryst and Badgers face unknowns with coaching change

As current and former University of Wisconsin football players sent warm regards to Joe Rudolph upon his departure from the program Monday, many fans began pondering what’s next for the coaching staff.

Rudolph was the program’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach before a title change this season to run-game coordinator, and he left to become the run-game coordinator and offensive line coach at Virginia Tech. That opens up a spot among the top coaching group at UW for the first time since 2017, when Jim Leonhard replaced Justin Wilcox as UW’s defensive coordinator.

UW coach Paul Chryst — who coached with Rudolph for 14 seasons between two stints at UW and one at Pittsburgh — has a lot to consider when looking for a new coach on his staff. UW lost arguably its best recruiter in Rudolph and a coach who’s helped guide strong offensive lines in his tenure.

How will Chryst go about replacing Rudolph and what could it mean for the rest of the UW staff? Here are three possible scenarios Chryst could pursue, though the staff could change further if any other assistant were to leave.

1. Bring in a new offensive line coach

With the talent the Badgers have in the O-line room and the pedigree of UW offensive linemen, UW would have a long list of candidates interested.

UW has offensive line connections both in college football and the NFL ranks, but simply replacing Rudolph won’t bring about change in the offense that many believe is needed. UW was eighth in the Big Ten Conference in scoring this season (25.4 points per game) and ninth (25.1) last season.

Updating the offense won’t mean ditching the run game, not with the group of four- and five-star players ready to take over all five positions on the line and emerging star Braelon Allen at tailback. Hiring solely an offensive line coach may be the easiest solution, but it likely won’t be the most effective in giving the offense the jolt it needs.

2. Move Bob Bostad back to the O-line, hire a new inside linebackers coach

Another reason simply replacing Rudolph with an outside candidate will be tough to do is that it’s hard to find a more qualified or better option than current UW inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad for the role.

Bostad became the Badgers’ inside linebackers coach in 2017, but he’s coached offensive line at the college and NFL level for nearly 30 years. He was the Badgers’ tight ends coach for two season (2006-07) before taking over the offensive line from 2008-11. He had eight lineman become NFL draft picks in his tenure, including three first-round picks.

A State Journal source said Chryst is expected to gauge Bostad's interest in the position.

Bostad has proven to be a skilled coach of inside linebackers as well, with Leo Chenal earning All-American status this season and former Badgers inside linebackers like T.J. Edwards having success in the NFL. Replacing Bostad with an inside linebackers coach from outside the UW orbit would be easier than finding the right O-line coach externally.

UW also might have a candidate for the inside linebacker job on staff already. Chris Orr joined UW’s program as the director of player development this season after his Badgers playing career ended as a second-team All-Big Ten selection at inside linebacker. He knows the defense and the intricacies of Leonhard’s scheme and told the State Journal in November he wants to coach one day.

3. Move Bostad to OL, Chris Haering takes over ILBs, hire OC/QB coach

This scenario involves the most change, but would accomplish the most without taking any of the coaches out of their element.

Haering has been UW’s special teams coordinator since being hired in 2015 but coached inside linebackers for Chryst at Pittsburgh for two seasons. Haering’s familiarity working with Leonhard and the inside linebackers on special teams should get him up to speed quickly in a role on the defensive staff, and it could open up a spot for a new special teams voice after the Badgers have been so-so in that phase for a few seasons.

Bringing in an outside perspective to liven up UW’s offense, especially the passing game, is the biggest benefit in this scenario. Chryst doesn’t necessarily have to give up the play-calling duties he took back this season after Rudolph called plays in 2020, but he should listen to some new perspectives on how to attack through the air. UW too often relied on the same concepts in crucial situations — third down and low-red-zone, especially — which allowed defenses to recognize more easily what the Badgers were going for in those moments.

An offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach would also allow Chryst more freedom to address whole-program concerns like rebuilding the recruiting staff while not simultaneously trying to coach a position group and also game-planning each week.

