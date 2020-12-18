UW football: Cherish second chance to renew rivalry SAT

Minnesota and Wisconsin managed to avoid interrupting the most-played Football Bowl Subdivision rivalry this season.

Their annual battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe just happens to be taking place a little later than expected.

When a COVID-19 outbreak within Minnesota's program caused the cancellation of its Nov. 28 game at Wisconsin, it appeared this would be the first season since 1906 without a matchup between the two Big Ten border rivals.

But the Big Ten announced this week that Minnesota (3-3) and Wisconsin (2-3) would face off Saturday as part of the league's championship weekend events.

"This is the rivalry that you dream of, especially me being from Minnesota and being a Minnesota home-grown kid," Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe said. "This rivalry means everything to us, so to have it taken away from us hurts. When it happened and the game was canceled, we were all hurt as a team. We all wanted to be playing in that game. But now the fact that it's back, it's time.''

Neither of these teams has lived up to expectations.