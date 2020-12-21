UW football: Chenal credits coaches for Badger's Axe victory

The way Leo Chenal sees it, he was just doing his job.
The University of Wisconsin’s sophomore linebacker essentially shrugged off questions about his stellar performance Saturday afternoon in the Badgers’ 20-17 overtime win against Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium.
Chenal was involved at every level of the defense against the Gophers — rushing the passer, defending the run and dropping into coverage. He tallied a career-best 13 tackles, five of which were for loss, including two sacks.
“The dude’s a man-child,” senior safety Eric Burrell said of Chenal. “I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s very young. He just has that every day — seven days a week, that’s just who he is, he goes 110%. I’m just happy he’s on our side and not the opposite side.”
The football was rarely far from Chenal, who made a number of crucial plays that aided the Badgers’ effort. In the fourth quarter, Chenal nearly had an interception jumping into the passing lane of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. The ball hit off his hands for an incompletion, but on the next play, he sacked Morgan to stop a third-down try.
He ended the Gophers’ last-gasp effort to win the game in regulation with his strip-sack of Morgan in the final snap of the fourth quarter.
“I was just running what our coaches pulled out for us, so it’s a credit to them,” Chenal said. “There’s stuff I can clean up … I’m always getting more comfortable as the season goes on.”
Chenal became the first Badger to post five tackles for loss since Garrett Dooley in 2017. His efforts were needed against the Gophers, whose tailback Mohamed Ibrahim proved to be a difficult matchup.
“We’re just trusting our coaches and trying to make a play,” Chenal said.
Wolf makes most of chance
There wasn’t much time for Chase Wolf to think when Graham Mertz took a hit in the third quarter and was knocked out for the rest of the game.
Facing a third-and-goal from the Minnesota 4, the redshirt sophomore quarterback simply found his center, Cormac Sampson, and started practicing snaps. He tossed a touchdown to senior Jack Dunn on the play after Mertz’s injury, and helped guide another scoring drive in the fourth quarter.
“I always pictured myself as someone who will step up to the plate whenever,” Wolf said. “I did that in high school and I don’t think I flinched tonight.”
Wolf went 4 of 5 for 15 yards in relief of Mertz, with his lone incompletion being an interception with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Badgers were pounding the Gophers with the same between-the-tackles run, but Wolf’s miscue came on a play-action pass designed to look like that inside handoff.
His throw to freshman Devin Chandler was well short of its target and Minnesota defensive back Coney Durr picked it off in the end zone.
“I just wanted to give him a shot, but I underthrew it,” he said. “I’m still pissed off about, but I mean, we won. I’m not going to beat myself up about it because I took a shot.”
A first for Larsh
Collin Larsh’s winning 30-yard field goal in overtime was the first walk-off he’s ever hit on a football field.
After the ball went through the uprights, Larsh was mobbed by teammates and a large dogpile formed near the 25-yard line. As Larsh celebrated, he pantomimed having ice in his veins.
Minnesota tried to psych Larsh out by calling timeout before the try, but he said that extra time actually helped him lift UW to a win.
“Honestly, I kind of enjoy that ice. It gives you more time out there, you get a better sense of the wind,” Larsh said. “On the sideline you can’t really get a sense of how it is on the field. Camp Randall’s such a stadium where it swirls so much that you can only tell when you’re on the field and in that moment.”
Shuffled O-line plays well
Senior left tackle Cole Van Lanen was unavailable on Saturday — the Badgers’ status reports don’t designate a player being out for injury or sickness — which forced the offensive line into a new look.
Senior Jon Dietzen moved from left guard to left tackle and Josh Seltzner started at left guard. UW rushed for 175 yards and allowed just one sack that lost 1 yard.
“I thought up front, there was a lot of really, really good things being done,” UW coach Paul Chryst said.
Added senior receiver Jack Dunn: “They were great tonight. You could see in their eyes their determination to dominate the line of scrimmage and play as a unit.”
Ibrahim sets program record
After picking up 151 yards on the ground, Ibrahim set a Minnesota record with his eighth consecutive game of over 100 yards.
Ibrahim, who won the Big Ten Conference’s tailback of the year award this week, broke Lawrence Maroney’s 2003-04 mark of seven such games in a row.
“He’s an amazing back,” Chenal said. “He definitely proved it tonight. We had a tough time just sticking to our assignments, but he took advantage at every moment he could hitting it downhill.”
