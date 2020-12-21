UW football: Chenal credits coaches for Badger's Axe victory

The way Leo Chenal sees it, he was just doing his job.

The University of Wisconsin’s sophomore linebacker essentially shrugged off questions about his stellar performance Saturday afternoon in the Badgers’ 20-17 overtime win against Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium.

Chenal was involved at every level of the defense against the Gophers — rushing the passer, defending the run and dropping into coverage. He tallied a career-best 13 tackles, five of which were for loss, including two sacks.

“The dude’s a man-child,” senior safety Eric Burrell said of Chenal. “I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s very young. He just has that every day — seven days a week, that’s just who he is, he goes 110%. I’m just happy he’s on our side and not the opposite side.”

The football was rarely far from Chenal, who made a number of crucial plays that aided the Badgers’ effort. In the fourth quarter, Chenal nearly had an interception jumping into the passing lane of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. The ball hit off his hands for an incompletion, but on the next play, he sacked Morgan to stop a third-down try.

He ended the Gophers’ last-gasp effort to win the game in regulation with his strip-sack of Morgan in the final snap of the fourth quarter.