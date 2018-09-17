MADISON — The University of Wisconsin’s trip to Iowa on Saturday night might stand as only the Badgers’ first of nine Big Ten games, but a victory could carry much more weight than a 1-0 conference record.
Since the Big Ten formed East and West divisions in 2014, the winner of the Heartland Trophy also finished atop the West standings.
“It just adds a little more importance because we know that’s a really big game in the West division,” Badgers left guard Michael Deiter said. “To open up Big Ten with that, it adds a little bit of pressure, but it’s fun. It’s a fun pressure that, if you know you go out and execute the way you want to, then you’ll put yourself in a good position to win the West.”
The rivalry itself often adds intrigue to the UW-Iowa series, but the high stakes associated with recent games makes it all the more interesting.
The late-November game in Iowa City during the 2014 season saw the Badgers escape with a nail-biting, two-point victory before the Hawkeyes used a 10-6 win at Camp Randall the next year as a springboard for their 12-0 regular season.
UW’s won the previous two games against Iowa, including last year’s 38-14 victory in which a dominant defensive performance clinched the West division for the third time in four years.
Saturday marks just the second September contest between the teams in the series’ 91-game history, and the 18th-ranked Badgers are coming off a shocking loss against BYU as 22-point favorites. UW’s not shying away from the challenge of rebounding in a game of such importance this early in the season.
“I think it’s kind of good timing for where we’re at,” Deiter said. “We need to pick up and go get a tough road game. This is perfect for us right now.”
It’s also the Badgers’ first road game of the year, set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
While UW’s won its last four games in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes are no stranger to knocking off ranked teams at home, including a 55-24 thumping of No. 3 Ohio State last season and a 14-13 victory over second-ranked Michigan in 2016. The Badgers entered their last two games at Kinnick Stadium as a top-15 team and won a one-score game on both occasions.
“The day games are crazy enough, so I can only imagine what a night game is,” UW inside linebacker T.J. Edwards said. “The crowd is always into the game. The sideline is real close to the bleachers and stuff, so that’s always fun. I just think it’s a classic Big Ten rivalry game, so the excitement is there from the jump.”
Badgers coach Paul Chryst said he doesn’t believe the rivalry’s streak of producing the Big Ten West winner changes anything about Saturday’s game.
“This is just about this week, our team against their team,” he said.
There are, after all, eight more conference games apiece to determine the fate of each program’s season.
As UW attempts to avoid a disastrous 2-2 start and gain a leg up on its biggest competition for the division crown, however, Saturday’s game at Kinnick Stadium may feel more like a championship game than most.
“When you’re playing Iowa, they’re going to get our best shot and we’re going to get theirs,” Edwards said. “Especially being a 7:30 game, a night game, at their place, it’s going to be loud. The crowd’s going to be into it. I don’t really think you can draw it up much better than that.”
Notes
Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and tight end Zander Neuville are both questionable to play at Iowa.
The pair left early during the Badgers’ 24-21 loss to BYU on Saturday with right leg injuries. Neuville departed after the game’s second play from scrimmage when running back Jonathan Taylor was tackled into the back of his leg. Van Ginkel exited after playing only five snaps—and just before the Cougars’ first touchdown—before wearing a walking boot during the second half.
Neuville spent this offseason recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee and also suffered a right leg injury that kept him out for most of fall camp and UW’s season-opening game against Western Kentucky. Chryst said Monday that Neuville’s current injury isn’t related to those previous issues, however.
Benzschawel will miss his third straight game this week, while inside linebacker Griffin Grady (right leg), running back Bradrick Shaw (left leg) and defensive end Kraig Howe (right leg) are also expected to remain out.
Inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas (right leg) is listed as questionable after missing the BYU game, while true freshman safety Reggie Pearson (left leg) remains questionable to make his Badgers debut this week.
- Walk-ons Zach Hintze and Matt Henningsen are now on scholarship. Hintze, the Badgers’ junior kickoff specialist, has recorded 17 touchbacks on 19 kickoffs this season after recording a 68.4 touchback percentage last year. Henningsen started UW’s first two games this season at defensive end. The redshirt freshman has recorded eight tackles, one for a loss, and one quarterback hurry.
