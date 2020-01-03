UW football: Badgers will use close loss as fuel

PASADENA, Calif. — Frustration was just one of the many emotions hanging in the air of the University of Wisconsin football team’s locker room.

The Badgers knew their mistakes were more responsible for their 28-27 loss in the Rose Bowl than anything the Ducks did schematically. Nine penalties were deflating at times and the four turnovers committed by UW (10-4) gave Oregon (12-2) all the ammo it needed to come away victorious.

“Obviously we made a bunch of mistakes and didn’t play our best,” junior quarterback Jack Coan said.

But in that mix of emotions there also was joy and appreciation. The Badgers know what they experienced Wednesday and throughout the week in Southern California will stay with them going forward.

“Obviously, coming off on a win would be absolutely different emotion. But you’ve got to have … you’re going to go through some ups and downs, that’s just life itself,” junior center Tyler Biadasz said. “Football’s a beautiful game. For what it’s given me, it’s unreal, it’s so much. I think you’ve got to be able to appreciate it in the tough times and how far you’ve come and how far you’ve bought into this sports itself and to this team. That goes beyond everything,