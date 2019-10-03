Before each play, Matt Henningsen looks across the line of scrimmage and watches the opposing offense set up in its formation. At that point, the sophomore defensive end for the University of Wisconsin football team quickly looks for clues of what play might be coming and goes through his pre-snap keys.
What happens next are the final steps that get Henningsen locked in and ready for the play: He takes a deep breath, pulls down each of his gloves and scans his key until he eyes a specific spot to focus.
“And then,” Henningsen said, “I react from there when the ball is snapped.”
As a young athlete — and even during the early part of his career with the Badgers — Henningsen had an issue with overthinking on the field. From there, it was a chain reaction. Too much going through his brain would lead to slower reactions, which limited the impact he could make.
These days, the game is moving at a slower pace for Henningsen, who has three tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble returns for touchdowns through four games. Some of that is simply a result of experience. But Henningsen believes there’s something else at work: His mind isn’t racing anymore.
For that, he credits some habits he’s developed by practicing mindfulness, a way of using mental exercises to cope with stress. Henningsen isn’t alone, either; some of UW’s top players, including Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor, are strong proponents of the mindfulness techniques they’ve been taught.
“It’s another avenue to ease a lot of the stress that comes along with being a college student, being a collegiate athlete,” Taylor said. “I think everyone takes a little something different from it.”
Managing adversity
Taylor and the Badgers work closely with Chad McGehee, the learning and program development manager for Healthy Minds Innovation, a nonprofit entity connected to UW-Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds.
McGehee, who also works with the men’s basketball and volleyball teams, admits the process is evolving. The football program was introduced to mindfulness techniques more than two years ago, but there was a greater emphasis placed on it starting last winter.
The entire team received mindfulness training from McGehee during the offseason. Sessions are voluntary during the season, when the NCAA’s 20-hour rule is into effect, but several players find time to work with McGehee.
McGhee led a session at the team hotel last Friday night prior to UW’s 24-15 victory over Northwestern. About 15 of the 72 players at the hotel attended, a number that would have been higher had some Badgers not used that time to spend with family in town for the game.
“It’s a resource to help guys hopefully manage adversity and improve their performance,” UW strength and conditioning coach Ross Kolodziej said. “We’re big on marginal gains. Can we just get one percent better?”
McGehee often talks about athletes being in the eye of a hurricane, where pressure is swirling all around. There are 80,000 fans in the stands and 21 other players on the field. There’s performance anxiety.
“Has the moment gotten too big?” McGehee said. “And in those moments we hope to have the skills to be stable, present, alert, know our responsibility, but then be relaxed enough to just go out and play. And what we’re doing is actually training for that instead of hoping for it.”
McGehee’s mission is to help the Badgers find what he calls their optimal zone of performance. Not too jacked up, not too relaxed; instead, a sweet spot where players can regulate their thoughts and emotions.
“I think for a lot of people, including athletes, sometimes we’re kind of present for the moment that’s in front of us, but a lot of times we’re not,” McGehee said. “We’re lost, thinking about something that happened in the past or something that’s coming later and we miss the opportunity to be fully present for the moment that’s in front of us.”
Stress relief
Watch closely when the No. 8 Badgers (4-0) wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule by hosting Kent State (2-2) on Saturday, and you may notice some players using mindfulness techniques on the field.
Sophomore cornerback Faion Hicks, who was so intrigued after being introduced to mindfulness that he wrote a paper on it for a class, grabs his towel before every play. So does senior wide receiver A.J. Taylor, who also practices visualization prior to games.
Senior David Moorman, who played both right tackle and tight end in the opener at South Florida, was so nervous about being able to handle both responsibilities that he practiced mindfulness before and during the game. Between plays, he’d pinch the towel attached to his backside to help lock in on the task at hand.
Senior running back Garrett Groshek used to have a hard time moving on after bad plays. Now, he’ll take a deep breath and reset his mind.
“Mindfulness,” Groshek said, “is about finding that right combination of being relaxed and being focused at the same time.”
Breathe in, breathe out
The beauty of mindfulness, multiple players said, is it can be applied anywhere in their lives.
One popular practice is the 4-5-6 breathing technique: breathing in for four seconds, holding it for five seconds and breathing out for six seconds.
Whether it’s before a meeting starts or in class, Moorman said a deep breath or two helps him focus.
Henningsen uses mindfulness when he’s trying to relax his mind and fall asleep after a busy day. Jonathan Taylor said it comes in handy in stressful situations.
“Sometimes, it can feel like everything going on is too much, you’ve got school, you’ve got workouts, you’ve got meetings,” Taylor said. “So it’s a time for you to just be in tune with your body.”
Part of McGehee’s routine on the night before games — he’s scheduled to travel on the road when UW plays at Illinois in two weeks — is to lead a guided body scan. The practice, which essentially is a form of meditation, helps players become aware of different regions of their body and helps relieve stress. Groshek could feel all the tension removed from his body when told during a body scan to relax his jaw and, later, his shoulders.
Some of the Badgers started off as skeptics. Kolodziej was a cynic at first, in part because his view of mindfulness involved incense and Tibetan monks and “ohm” meditation.
McGehee not only isn’t offended by skepticism, he believes it’s healthy. He was also pleased when team leaders such as Jonathan and A.J. Taylor, Groshek and senior inside linebacker Chris Orr quickly saw the benefits of it and spread the word to their teammates.
“They’ve spent so much time training their bodies physically, training in their technique,” McGehee said. “Why would they leave their mental game to chance?”
