UW football: Badgers' training camp might get delayed

Training camp for the University of Wisconsin may not start next week as presently scheduled.

A letter sent to Big Ten Conference athletic directors from conference commissioner Kevin Warren and Dr. Chris Kratochvil, the chair of conference’s task force on emerging infectious disease, says “scheduling for fall sports remains fluid.” The conference will decide in the next five days whether training camps — UW is slated to begin camp Aug. 6 — can begin amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter, first reported on by Eleven Warriors and published by Cleveland.com, says the conference is still determining whether testing standards can be met.

“We will not, and cannot, proceed with preseason camp until we are certain that we can do so safely and that will depend, in part, on testing,” the letter reads. “Once we have everything in place to execute our testing protocols effectively, including the appropriate number of tests secured for all fall sports, we can make a decision as to whether preseason camp will begin as currently scheduled.”

The letter also states that the conference will release conference-wide medical policies and protocols next week. These will include standardized testing requirements for each conference institution.