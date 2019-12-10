UW football: Badgers' Taylor not a Heisman finalist

Hurts is the third Oklahoma quarterback in the last four seasons to be a Heisman finalist, including the last two winners in Kyler Murray and Mayfield.

Burrow is just the second Heisman finalist for LSU since candidates began being invited to New York for the presentation ceremony in 1982, and the first offensive player from the Tigers. The last finalist from LSU was defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who finished fifth in the voting in 2011.

Quarterbacks have dominated the Heisman over the last two decades, winning 16 of the last 19 trophies, dating back to 2000. The last two winning quarterbacks, Murray and Mayfield, were both transfers, and this year will likely make it three straight transfer QBs to win the Heisman.

Burrow left Ohio State and joined LSU in 2018 as a graduate transfer. He had a breakout season this year in the Tigers’ new spread offense. Burrow has already set an Southeastern Conference record with 48 touchdown passes and is on pace to set an NCAA record for completion percentage at 77.9%.

Hurts played for three seasons at Alabama, reaching the playoff each year before joining the Sooners and leading them to the final four. He has passed for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns and run for 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns.