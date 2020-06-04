UW football: Badgers still set to play Notre Dame at Lambeau

GREEN BAY — The University of Wisconsin and Notre Dame may very well still play their Oct. 3 game at Lambeau Field as scheduled. But as UW deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh – not to mention the rest of the sports world – knows all too well, COVID-19’s unpredictability means nothing is certain right now.

Speaking in an interview this week, McIntosh said he was aware of a report over the weekend that the game might be moved from the Green Bay Packers’ home stadium to another site – possibly Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. – but that at this point, the possibility has not been discussed.

“There is no news on that,” McIntosh said. “I saw the same report that you did, and I can tell you there’s been no discussion with Notre Dame about that. That was news to us when we learned about it this weekend.

“Our plan, as our schedule sits right now, is to do everything we can to execute our schedule the way it’s currently drawn up – and that includes playing Notre Dame at Lambeau.”

McIntosh acknowledged, though, that the UW athletic department has been internally discussing various scenarios for how to handle any limitations or scheduling changes that could be brought about by COVID-19, especially if there is a resurgence of the virus as states reopen across the country.