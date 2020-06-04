UW football: Badgers still set to play Notre Dame at Lambeau

GREEN BAY — The University of Wisconsin and Notre Dame may very well still play their Oct. 3 game at Lambeau Field as scheduled. But as UW deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh – not to mention the rest of the sports world – knows all too well, COVID-19’s unpredictability means nothing is certain right now.
Speaking in an interview this week, McIntosh said he was aware of a report over the weekend that the game might be moved from the Green Bay Packers’ home stadium to another site – possibly Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. – but that at this point, the possibility has not been discussed.
“There is no news on that,” McIntosh said. “I saw the same report that you did, and I can tell you there’s been no discussion with Notre Dame about that. That was news to us when we learned about it this weekend.
“Our plan, as our schedule sits right now, is to do everything we can to execute our schedule the way it’s currently drawn up – and that includes playing Notre Dame at Lambeau.”
McIntosh acknowledged, though, that the UW athletic department has been internally discussing various scenarios for how to handle any limitations or scheduling changes that could be brought about by COVID-19, especially if there is a resurgence of the virus as states reopen across the country.
“Our focus from the get-go is to put our energy into developing plans for each and every scenario we can imagine. We have not put our energy into trying to predict or even message what we think will happen,” McIntosh said. “If you think about it, the conversation we’re having today, it’s basically been three months since this all started. And we’re at the halfway point between this starting and the season starting. Three months from now, we’ll be at about Labor Day weekend and the season’s start.
“If you think about all the things that we’ve learned in the last three months and how unpredictable it’s been that we’ve arrived at this point, it’s impossible – it’s absolutely impossible – to know with any level of confidence what will be appropriate Labor Day weekend, three months from now.
“Our focus has been on trying to be flexible and try to just accept the reality that it’s completely uncertain as to what will likely unfold. We have a plan for that in the event we’re faced with (not having fans or limiting fans in the stands), as we do any number of scenarios – from no fans to a full stadium.”
Since Notre Dame is designated as the home team for the Oct. 3 game at Lambeau, it would likely mean the game would move to South Bend. The Badgers are the designated home team for the 2021 meeting, set to be played at Chicago’s Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears.
If the Packers or the Chicago Parks District were to back out of the agreement to play host to the games, the schools would try to play the games at alternate sites, according to the contract covering the games.
“With Notre Dame and Wisconsin, we continue to plan for the game at Lambeau Field this fall,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement provided to the State Journal by a club spokesperson. “Our planning, as it also does for Packers games, includes increased protocols and safety measures for everyone involved. We also continue to be prepared to make adjustments as necessary in order to conduct games in as safe and efficient a manner as possible.”
McIntosh said the athletic department was eager for some athletes to return to campus on Monday, in accordance with an NCAA decision late last month. UW became the fifth Big Ten Conference school to make plans for football players to return to campus.
Athletic director Barry Alvarez, who coached the Wisconsin football team from 1990 to 2005, said last month that he and UW coach Paul Chryst have discussed the possibility of a shortened training camp and that he believes Chryst can have the Badgers ready for their scheduled Sept. 4 opener against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium.
“I think we need to remind ourselves that we need to be patient, and we need to learn from what’s happening. We’re looking at what’s in front of us, and we’re happy that some of our athletes are coming back on Monday,” McIntosh said. “And we’re going to make sure when they come back and begin to work out again, they begin to run in Camp Randall and lift in our weight rooms, that we do that and we control what we can control. And that is, that they’re safe doing that and hopefully that’s a step towards a season and a step toward a season with fans in the stands.”
Notes
Wisconsin football players will be allowed to work out on campus starting Monday.
The decision is the first step in getting back on schedule toward a season this fall after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring weight training and practices.
Details regarding how the workouts will be conducted and how/if players will be tested for the novel coronavirus will be announced later this week.
The NCAA Division I Council announced on May 21 that football and basketball athletes would be allowed to work out on campuses starting June 1, ending a moratorium on athletic activities in those sports.
UW is the fifth Big Ten Conference team to announce when its players will be allowed return for voluntary workouts. Nebraska (June 1), Illinois (June 3), Iowa (Monday) and Ohio State (Monday) have also given their players a return date.
- Mike Jarvis announced his oral commitment to the 2021 recruiting class.
Jarvis — a Medford, N.J., product and three-star prospect per 247Sports — tweeted a video committing to the Badgers, in which he called Madison “the best college town in America.”
Jarvis, who’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, has potential to play as a defensive or offensive lineman, although he’s been primarily recruited for his ability on defense. Jarvis is listed as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
