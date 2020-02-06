UW football: Badgers' recruiting class their best in the Internet era

Changes in the college football recruiting calendar have made the February signing day less impactful than it once was, with the December version taking center stage.
But Wednesday was still an important recruiting day for the University of Wisconsin football team because of what it signified. When New Jersey running back Jalen Berger — the only scholarship player UW landed on Wednesday — signed his National Letter of Intent to attend UW, it solidified the program’s best recruiting class in the Internet rankings era.
While also being a potential replacement for Jonathan Taylor after his brilliant career in the Badgers’ backfield, Berger’s signing helped keep UW’s 2020 class ranked 25th nationally on 247Sports and 27th on Rivals.
The Badgers locked up a strong crop of offensive linemen and linebackers in the December signing period, which will help bolster two positions that lose a number of experienced players. Skill-position players like Berger and receivers Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler bring exciting potential to groups that will be thinned out by graduation next offseason.
While landing more high-profile recruits should help the Badgers on the field, it also contributes to momentum for recruiting in the future.
“You truly are recruiting, probably, three classes at a time. There’s more volume to it. The calendar’s changed, there’s certainly a lot more attention, and for the most part I think people are more informed about the process,” UW coach Paul Chryst said in December. “In the end it comes down to some of the things it always came to before, and that’s finding the right fit.”
The Badgers have eight oral commitments to the 2021 class already, including Grafton offensive lineman JP Benzschawel, Muskego defensive back Hunter Wohler and Minnesota’s top prospect, offensive lineman Riley Mahlman. All three are four-star recruits by the major recruiting sites, and the five other commits — Bryan Sanborn, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Ayo Adebogun and Deacon Hill — are currently three-star recruits.
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said in December that he “loved” what the Badgers were building athletically in recruiting, especially pulling in more recruits from around the country. But he said the key is finding players that understand the culture UW’s program is trying to build.
“We’re never going to compromise that, but I like what we’ve done nationally. We are very selective when we go national,” Leonhard said. “We know the type of kid we want, we know the skill-set that they must have, but we know the person. We need them in a locker room and have them provide a little bit different energy, a little bit different skill-set at times.”
Badger notes
Wisconsin will take on Notre Dame this fall in a night game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
UW announced Friday that the Badgers will face the Fighting Irish at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the home of the Packers. The game will be televised by NBC.
UW hasn’t played Notre Dame in football since 1964. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 8-6-2.
The Badgers went 10-4 last season, finishing the season with a 28-27 loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Notre Dame went 11-2 and beat Iowa State 33-9 in the Camping World Bowl.
The Notre Dame game will be at least the second night game for the Badgers in the first month of the 2020 season. UW will play Indiana the night of Friday, Sept. 4 at Camp Randall Stadium. The kickoff time for that game has not been announced.
• Neenah specialist Jack Van Dyke orally committed to the Badgers in July 2019, but signed his letter of intent on Wednesday. He’ll be a preferred walk-on for the Badgers, who have two kickers (Collin Larsh and Blake Wilcox) and one punter (Conor Schlichting) returning.
He’s the fourth-ranked kicker and 20th-ranked punter in the country, per Kohl’s. Van Dyke, who stands 6-foot-5, made all eight of his field goal attempts as a senior and averaged 36.3 yards per punt while being named the second-team all-state kicker by The Associated Press.
Punter Andy Vujnovich of Columbus also joined the Badgers as a walk-on after transferring from Division III University of Dubuque. Vujnovich averaged 36.7 yards on 49 punts last season, including five of over 50 yards. He also went 2 of 3 on field goals.
• Waunakee coach Pat Rice said linebacker Jeb Frey will be a walk-on at UW.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Frey was a first-team selection as an inside linebacker on AP all-state team. He was a first-team choice as an inside linebacker on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team and the State Journal’s All-Area team.
Waunakee finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Transfer note
Three Racine County players transferred to NCAA Division II Concordia-St. Paul this week.
Concordia-St. Paul is the only private, Division II institution in Minnesota and the only Division II member in the Twin Cities area.
Transferring to the Golden Bears were: offensive lineman Robby Carrillo (Case High School), offensive lineman Taylon Hensley (Burlington High School), and wide receiver Nick Webley (Burlington High School).
All three transferred from St. Cloud State in Minnesota.