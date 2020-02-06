UW football: Badgers' recruiting class their best in the Internet era

Changes in the college football recruiting calendar have made the February signing day less impactful than it once was, with the December version taking center stage.

But Wednesday was still an important recruiting day for the University of Wisconsin football team because of what it signified. When New Jersey running back Jalen Berger — the only scholarship player UW landed on Wednesday — signed his National Letter of Intent to attend UW, it solidified the program’s best recruiting class in the Internet rankings era.

While also being a potential replacement for Jonathan Taylor after his brilliant career in the Badgers’ backfield, Berger’s signing helped keep UW’s 2020 class ranked 25th nationally on 247Sports and 27th on Rivals.

The Badgers locked up a strong crop of offensive linemen and linebackers in the December signing period, which will help bolster two positions that lose a number of experienced players. Skill-position players like Berger and receivers Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler bring exciting potential to groups that will be thinned out by graduation next offseason.

While landing more high-profile recruits should help the Badgers on the field, it also contributes to momentum for recruiting in the future.