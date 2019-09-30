Eric Burrell doesn’t have much of a poker face when the signal comes in from the sideline giving him the go-ahead to blitz.
“My eyes get big, I’m not going to lie,” said Burrell, a junior safety for the University of Wisconsin football team. “When your number is called, it’s always exciting.”
The thrill is even greater when a blitz leads to a touchdown, a scene that played out for Burrell during the 24-15 victory against Northwestern on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Burrell sacked Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson and caused a fumble that was recovered in the end zone by sophomore defensive end Matt Henningsen late in the third quarter. The touchdown — and another two possessions later by junior outside linebacker Noah Burks on an interception return — provided some much-needed separation on the scoreboard and helped bail out a struggling UW offense.
Both plays were caused by heavy pressure, and they were only snapshots of what was a game-long theme. The Badgers (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference), who remained at No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, finished with five sacks and seven quarterback hurries against Northwestern.
“That’s our goal whenever we’re rushing the passer is to get to the quarterback, get him flustered, make him uncomfortable back there,” Henningsen said. “Get sacks, get hits, get pressures and just make sure that he’s always thinking about something when he’s dropping back in that pocket.”
Notably, all three levels of the UW defense had a hand in the pressure. Senior inside linebacker Chris Orr finished with two sacks, Burrell and fellow safety Collin Wilder had one apiece and Henningsen produced his second of the season.
Northwestern dropped back to pass 52 times and, unofficially, Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard rushed more than four defenders on only 10 of those plays. But Leonhard constantly kept the Wildcats guessing about who would be rushing and who would be dropping back into coverage.
Senior outside linebacker Zack Baun didn’t have any sacks after recording one in each of the first three games. But Baun was credited with three quarterback hurries, and his hit on backup Aidan Smith led to a wobbly throw that resulted in Burks’ pick-six.
“The first half, when you’re hitting them to the ground every other play, that makes them uncomfortable,” Baun said. “It makes them jittery and makes them want to get the ball out of their hands faster. You kind of felt that in the second half. They went to a quick game.”
Orr had 2½ career sacks — and none this season — coming into the game. But he was a huge part of Leonhard’s plan against the Wildcats and finished with three quarterback hurries to go along with his two sacks.
Most of Orr’s pressures came right up the middle, but he looped around the right side of Northwestern’s offensive line and got to Smith in the fourth quarter. The sack led to a fumble that was recovered by UW linebacker Mike Maskalunas.
“After looking at the game plan and stuff that they did, the different protections they had,” Orr said, “I knew that we’d get after them a little bit.”
In fact, the Badgers got after the Wildcats a lot. The five sacks were almost as many as UW had in the first three games combined (seven).
Meanwhile, the two touchdowns gave the UW defense three on the season. That unit has scored nearly as many as it has allowed (four) through four games.
“We’ve got a bunch of dogs on our defense, that’s for sure,” Henningsen said. “Everyone on our defense is ready and hungry to make a big play for the team. That’s what has given us success this year.”
Note
A close win against Northwestern served as a bit of a wake-up call to the Wisconsin football team. It knows it has things to clean up after having to hold off the Wildcats 24-15 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
However, the close decision wasn’t cause for concern for voters in The Associated Press Top 25 poll — UW maintained its spot at No. 8 in the rankings released Sunday.
The Badgers (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) have a chance to get their offense back on track when they host Kent State at 11 a.m. Saturday in their final non-conference game of the year. UW has never played the Golden Flashes, who are coached by former Badgers tight end and quarterback Sean Lewis.
UW is one of six ranked Big Ten teams, including No. 4 Ohio State, No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Iowa, No. 19 Michigan and No. 25 Michigan State. Minnesota is also receiving votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.