UW football: Badgers' offensive line got the swagger back in rout

Saturday’s matchup became less a chess match and more a question of pride — could the Badgers offensive line do what an opponent knew it wanted to do, what it’s been good at for years and keep a drive going down the field?

That answer for the most part was yes. It was against an overmatched EMU defensive front, and that fact wasn’t lost on UW’s front five, but it was a needed improvement over a game last week where the line’s failure to get the job done, particularly in the red zone, diminished their chance at starting the season with a win.

“Those plays are the plays we work on the most,” senior tackle Logan Bruss said. “It’s always satisfying when you see those plays work, and it’s fun to repeat them, play after play … and just get after it.”

Taking what they did well against the Eagles (1-1) and applying it to tougher opponents — starting in two weeks when UW plays No. 8 Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago — is the next challenge.

“The biggest thing is we’ve got to hold onto those things,” senior tackle Tyler Beach said. “Look at what we did well with it and we’ve got to maintain and keep that, keep that locked away inside of us and make sure we keep that consistency for the next game and be able to add more things onto it.”