UW football: Badgers must contend with Buckeyes' top-notch defensive backfield

Michigan last week posted the most passing yards the Buckeyes have allowed this season with 305, but it took 43 attempts in a lopsided game to do so.

Obviously, Young and Ohio State’s stellar pass rush influence the passing game a great deal, but the secondary has done its part to restrict the airspace when opponents pass.

“They complement each other. If you go back and look at the number of pressures or quarterback hits or sacks, there’s no doubt that they’re generating it up front, whether it’s the defensive linemen or the linebackers. But I also think you see some of it because there’s not a place to go with the ball, so it gives you that extra bit of time,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “That’s where they’re playing really good defense, because I think they complement each other.”

Ohio State is working with tremendous talent in its secondary, and showed it this season. Two of its starters, cornerback Jeff Okudah (three interceptions, six pass breakups) and safety Jordan Fuller (two, four), were selected to the All-Big Ten first team by conference coaches and media members. Another starter, cornerback Damon Arnette (one, five), was a second-team selection by coaches and the media. Versatile cornerback Shaun Wade (one, eight), who has played all over the secondary, was a third-team pick by coaches and the media.