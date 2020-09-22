UW football: Badgers mourning loss of long-time chaplain

Msgr. Michael Burke, a beloved figure in the Catholic community in Madison and longtime chaplain for the University of Wisconsin football program, died Saturday night at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending for Burke, who was 72.
Burke, affectionately known as “Father Mike,” was the Badgers’ team chaplain for over four decades and was a fixture on the sidelines for practices and games.
He also left an impact on those who knew him from his time at Madison’s Holy Name Seminary and St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church.
“He was passionate about people,” Badgers coach Paul Chryst said. “He had an awesome spirit about him and an energy. He helped a lot of guys through a lot of things.”
Chryst, who grew up in Madison, had known Burke for over 40 years. Burke even presided over Chryst’s wedding, one of more than 100 he performed for UW players and coaches in addition to many baptisms.
One of those weddings — No. 100, in fact — was for UW quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr and his wife, Kaitlyn. But Burke had an impact on Budmayr, who played for the Badgers, long before that.
Budmayr met Burke on one of his first unofficial visits to Madison.
“Our relationship really took off from there, as it does with him and a lot of people,” Budmayr said. “He just became a huge part of my life. Throughout the process of recruiting, I tried to talk to him often. Each time I’d come up to visit I’d hope that he was around so we could visit.
“An important piece to me throughout the recruiting process was to continue to develop my faith, and I thought having him in my life was going to help me do that. I was so fortunate, as were a lot of players, for him to be part of my life.”
Budmayr said his bond with Burke was a big reason he decided to attend UW.
The Rev. Bart Timmerman, pastor at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Madison, knows exactly how Budmayr feels.
Burke was ordained at Holy Name Seminary in 1974 and served as a faculty member, rector and vocation director at the seminary from 1977 until it closed in 1995. It was at Holy Name, a high school for boys interested in becoming priests, where Burke inspired Timmerman and others.
“He was a strong inspiration for me,” Timmerman said. “He always had encouraging words. He was someone that we could look up to as a good priest. He was just so well-loved by so many people of all ages.”
Naturally, whenever they’d talk over the years, Timmerman always asked Burke about the Badgers. Burke always had something positive to say
“He’d always say, ‘This is going to be their year,’” Timmerman said. “Even after some of the devastating losses, he’d always stay positive and he never shied away from the team when they were struggling.”
Timmerman was devastated when Holy Name closed. So was Burke, but he put his energy into helping others deal with the bad news.
“It was hard, because he made it into a family and he did the same thing at (St.) Maria Goretti,” Timmerman said. “Even though it was really hard on him, he helped the rest of us through it.”
Burke grew up on a farm near Darlington, the oldest of eight children.
Rev. Msgr. Daniel Ganshert, the pastor at Nativity of Mary Parish in Janesville, attended St. Francis Major Seminary with Burke. Ganshert remembers his friend as a generous man who constantly looked out for others.
Ganshert also recalls Burke putting the skills he learned on the farm to good use at Holy Name. When a snowstorm would hit, Burke would crank up the seminary’s International tractor and make sure the paths were clear.
“He’d be the first one up and the last one down at night to meet the needs of the student and the faculty and the all the staff and families,” Ganshert said. “He was an outstanding priest because he was an outstanding man and an outstanding Christian.”
Burke served as pastor at Madison’s St. Maria Goretti Parish from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. Even then, his work with the Badgers continued and he thought of the Badgers as another parish.
“It’s very rewarding,” Burke told the Catholic Herald in 2017. “They keep me young.”
Burke is survived by three brothers and three sisters. Another sister, Maggie, died when she was 11 of pneumonia. Burke would tell friends throughout the years how much he valued the time he got with Maggie, who had Down syndrome.
Now, it’s the people impacted by Burke throughout the years who are cherishing the time they had with Burke.
“His ability to connect with people, that’s what stood out to me,” Budmayr said. “It didn’t matter who it was or what the setting was, he truly cared about people and he wanted to connect with them and listen to them and help them when he could and just be there for them always.
“I think that was the most special thing about him. It didn’t matter who you were, he was going to give you every second of time he had. He did that to everybody he came in contact with.”
