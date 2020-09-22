UW football: Badgers mourning loss of long-time chaplain

“It’s very rewarding,” Burke told the Catholic Herald in 2017. “They keep me young.”

Burke is survived by three brothers and three sisters. Another sister, Maggie, died when she was 11 of pneumonia. Burke would tell friends throughout the years how much he valued the time he got with Maggie, who had Down syndrome.

Now, it’s the people impacted by Burke throughout the years who are cherishing the time they had with Burke.

“His ability to connect with people, that’s what stood out to me,” Budmayr said. “It didn’t matter who it was or what the setting was, he truly cared about people and he wanted to connect with them and listen to them and help them when he could and just be there for them always.

“I think that was the most special thing about him. It didn’t matter who you were, he was going to give you every second of time he had. He did that to everybody he came in contact with.”

