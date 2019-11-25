UW football: Badgers motivated to win back trophy from Minnesota

“It was terrible. Just terrible,” junior center Tyler Biadasz said.

The Badgers were able to draw motivation from that experience, using it as fuel immediately afterward and during the offseason. But Orr said it was difficult to sit on that performance during the weeks of preparation for the Pinstripe Bowl.

The only way to wash away those feelings, UW players said, is to go to TCF Bank Stadium and repay the favor of storming across the field to get the Axe. Doing so will also send the Badgers to the Big Ten Conference Championship Game as the West Division champions.

“I think not over-doing it is the key. A lot of times when you try to over-prepare, over-do this, you get to the game and you start pressing. Pressing is when you’re going too hard and you’re doing too much,” Taylor said. “Just keeping a calm head and just doing what you do, just playing football, going with fundamentals, and preparing like usual, and I think everything will be good.”

Up for national awards

Baun was named a finalist for the Butkus Award on Monday, an honor given to the nation’s top linebacker. Baun has 9½ sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 53 total tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown this season.