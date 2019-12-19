UW football: Badgers land 21 players for 2020

Kaden Johnson stood up from a table and unzipped his sweatshirt to reveal a Wisconsin Badgers T-shirt Wednesday morning at his school’s signing day event.
It was a surprise to many, as the Minnehaha Academy linebacker was courting offers from Minnesota and Nebraska as well. But the University of Wisconsin football team’s coaches had been recruiting Johnson for years, and secured a commitment from him last week.
Johnson, a four-star recruit, waited until the first day of the early signing period to make his decision public, and was one of the few late additions for the Badgers on signing day. But he was one of the premier players they landed in the 21-player 2020 recruiting class — one of 19 scholarship players in the group and one of three outside linebackers UW added.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Johnson is in the top 200 recruits nationally by the major recruiting services and the top-ranked player in Minnesota.
“He’s certainly got the combination of athleticism and strength and his frame and his size now and what it could be,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of Johnson. “That’s one thing I like about when you’re recruiting multi-sport athletes, when they just get a chance to focus on football and the training component of it — he’s kind of that combination we look for.”
Johnson, who’s also a two-time state champion basketball player for Minnehaha, joins Hawaii’s Nick Herbig and Minnesota’s Aaron Witt as new UW outside linebackers.
Due to time-zone differences, UW coaches couldn’t discuss Herbig at a news conference Wednesday because he couldn’t officially sign his National Letter of Intent. But Badgers’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said he was excited for what the group can bring to the defense, and UW’s track record of success with outside linebackers played a role in landing these players.
“You use what you got, right? It’d be like telling a running back, ‘You know, we’re OK running the ball,’” Leonhard said. “We’ve had a lot of success defensively, and obviously very dynamic playmakers at the outside linebacker position. So it is something where we feel like we can go in and compete with any school just because of what we provide that group and how dynamic they are in our defense.”
With Johnson signing, and assuming offensive tackle Riley Mahlman maintains his oral commitment to UW’s 2021 class, the Badgers will add the top-rated prospect from Minnesota in consecutive years. UW’s director of player personnel Saeed Khalif took a not-so-subtle jab at the Golden Gophers with a tweet Wednesday morning, posting “When Badgers attack!!!” with a GIF of a boat sinking.
But Chryst said he isn’t focused on where the new Badgers came from, just that they’d be the right type of person for the program.
“I think what matters is if you like a guy and you know he’d be a great fit, you want to get him. A lot of those guys have other choices,” Chryst said. “But no, it doesn’t matter as far as who (the other choices are) or who you beat, never been concerned about it.”
Big reinforcements
The Badgers signed a total of six offensive linemen Wednesday, five of whom earned scholarships.
The headliners — four-star prospects Jack Nelson of Stoughton and Trey Wedig of Wales — were the first two members of the class, and Chryst said they’re “how you’d want to draw up what a tackle looks like.”
But three-star recruits Dylan Barrett of St. Charles, Ill. (6-foot-6, 296 pounds), Ben Barten of Stratford (6-6, 265) and Tanor Bortolini (6-5, 250) of Kewaunee add depth and athleticism to the group. Their development through the recruiting process has UW offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph “pumped.”
“Really smart kids. Incredible work ethic, and I think they have outstanding character around them. I think they’re guys who want to develop, want to get better, and will do those things,” Rudolph said.
Dike a rarity
Chimere Dike of Waukesha — a three-star recruit — was the first scholarship wide receiver the Badgers signed from the state since Jazz Peavy in 2013.
Rudolph said he was immediately impressed with Dike’s ability in multiple sports. He earned at least all-conference honors in four sports.
“By the time I walked out of the school hearing everyone talk about him, watching film, going through things, I’m like, ‘(Shoot), I love him too,’” Rudolph said. “I don’t know if there’s anything he can’t do. I’m excited. He’ll be in at the mid-year, I think that’ll give him a great opportunity to impact this place.”
Dike was listed as an athlete on UW’s national signing day webpage, indicating he could play other positions, but Rudolph said the plan was to give him receiver reps when he joins the team next semester.
More to come
Quarterback and running back were some of the few positions not added to on the first day of the early signing period.
UW has hosted two four-star prospects — Kevontre Bradford of Bradford, Texas, and Jalen Berger of Ramsey, N.J. — on visits, and neither signed a NLI Wednesday. Berger has said he plans to sign early next month.
“I like our room, I like the flexibility we have with the incoming class, so I think we have some good options, but there’s no question that’ll be the emphasis in the last half of recruiting here,” Rudolph said of adding a tailback to the class.
Rudolph also said he wouldn’t shut the door on bringing in a quarterback by February’s signing date, but the Badgers feel good about what they have at the position.