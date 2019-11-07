UW football: Badgers have failed to wrap up in two losses

“Sometimes, you can go do all the techniques and stuff like that, but it’s really a mindset to go in there, stick your face in there, and get the tackle and get the guy down. That’s something we for sure want to clean up. It’s something we work on every day,” Hicks said.

“We were good for the first six weeks, but the last couple weeks it’s something we haven’t been good at. We’ve been attacking it, especially this bye week, and we will be better.”

Big Ten note

No. 3 Ohio State announced Friday it will not play star defensive end Chase Young against Maryland this weekend amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend.”

The surprising move was disclosed in the team’s status report and depth chart for Saturday’s game. Ohio State said only that Young was being held out because of a “possible NCAA issue from last year” the athletic department is “looking into.” The school did not elaborate or say how long he might be out.

The suspension has been the first hint of off-field trouble or any significant adversity for the Buckeyes, who are ranked No. 1 in the current playoff rankings with legitimate hopes for a national championship in coach Ryan Day’s first season in charge.

Young leads the nation in sacks with 13.5 after a dominant performance two weeks ago against Wisconsin that thrust him into the Heisman Trophy race. The junior was a preseason AP All-American and is projected to be one of the first players taken in next year’s NFL draft.

