UW Football: Badgers have bowl hopes up for grabs against Cornhuskers

The University of Wisconsin football team's offense struggled in last week's loss at Iowa. Can the Badgers get something cooking on offense at Nebraska this week? Here's a look at the keys to victory for both teams ... and a prediction for the final score.

Three keys for the Badgers

Get Mertz comfortable: UW needs to get its junior quarterback back in rhythm after playing in bad weather two weeks ago then struggling with inaccuracy against a tough defense at Iowa last week. Nebraska ranks last in the Big Ten in quarterback hurries, according to PFF, and 10th in the league in sack rate (5%). Graham Mertz should have a clean pocket to work from, which bodes well for the Badgers. But they need to get him some easy completions early in the game, perhaps involving the tight ends more in the passing game, to get him rolling.

Find a counter to the slot corner route: Iowa sold out to stop Chimere Dike from catching passes on third downs last week, particularly on the corner routes and deep outs from the slot that Dike had been succeeding with. Mertz threw into a triple-team on Dike on one such play and had another picked off in the second half after a tip. If Nebraska dedicates similar attention to Dike in the slot, UW could try giving Dike double moves to take advantage or it could put a receiver inside of Dike and find a mismatch over the middle if the safeties are focusing on Dike.

Three-safety packages: Nebraska has been able to move the ball on UW too often with interim coach Jim Leonhard running the defense. The Cornhuskers have averaged 461 yards and 22.5 points in four games against the Badgers with Leonhard calling plays on defense. Those averages are the highest of any Big Ten West opponent during that span.

UW may have an answer this season with the 2-3-6 dime package in which safety Hunter Wohler plays in the box. He can use his speed to be a blitzer or to spy Nebraska’s mobile quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Logan Smothers when they try to extend plays behind the line. Three-safety packages should help the coverage while not sacrificing pass rush.

Three keys for the Nebraska

Keep chucking: Nebraska’s offense has been inconsistent this season even with a healthy Casey Thompson under center, but it’s been flat-out bad, scoring 16 points the past two weeks combined since Thompson hurt his elbow against Illinois.

But Thompson has a shot to play this week and he adds back to the offense the threat of deep passing. Nebraska leads the Big Ten in deep-passing percentage, with 21% of its passes going more than 20 yards in the air. UW’s secondary hasn’t been tested deep much since it’s gotten healthy, but the Cornhuskers should force the issue down the field and see what happens.

Keep eight in the box: UW likely will try to get Braelon Allen and the rushing attack back on track after a bad game in that area against Iowa, so Nebraska has to commit bodies to help stop the run. The Cornhuskers rank 13th in the Big Ten and 112th in the FBS allowing 191 yards rushing per game. Their run defense is eighth-worst in the Power Five.

Allen almost single-handedly lifted UW over Nebraska last season at Camp Randall, rushing for 228 yards (10.4 per carry) and three touchdowns. Nebraska should sell out against the run and make Mertz show early in the game that he’s shaken off two poor performances before adjusting.

Find something to play for: The Cornhuskers will miss a bowl game for the sixth consecutive season and the direction of the program is in question as Nebraska’s administration searches for a new coach. Interim coach Mickey Joseph is an option to be the full-time replacement for Scott Frost, but Nebraska may be looking for coaches with head-coaching experience on their resume.

It’ll be senior day, which might be the inspiration the group needs to get up for the 11 a.m. kickoff, but Nebraska must find a reason to play out the string after four consecutive losses.

Predictions

The Badgers have to play this game like a bowl game is on the line because one very well could be. The regular-season finale against Minnesota at home is no gimmie, so UW must secure a bowl trip by beating Nebraska.

UW hasn’t beaten a team with a pulse away from Camp Randall, but the Cornhuskers probably fall in the no-pulse category at this point. A strong defensive effort leads the way, Allen and Guerendo continue UW’s streak of blasting Nebraska’s run defense and Mertz will bounce back enough.

Colten's pick: Badgers 27, Huskers 10