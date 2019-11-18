UW football: Badgers focused on home finale against Purdue

Maybe they were just saying what they thought should be said.

Surely, given all that it meant to what lies ahead, the University of Wisconsin football team would be intently watching Minnesota’s game with Iowa after finishing off a 37-21 win over Nebraska, right?

After all, Iowa’s 23-19 win over the Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium gave UW (8-2, 5-2) control over its destiny once again: Win its next two games — home against Purdue for a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday, and then at Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) in the regular season’s final week — and the Badgers are in the Big Ten Championship Game as the West Division champions.

With all of that on the line, of course they had it queued up on their phones, tablets, etc., right?

Well, not if you believe the Badgers.

“I’m going to enjoy this victory, and appreciate all that goes into it. Then we’re going to get ready for Purdue. We get to play this season out, and the focus is on us, and how do we do that the right way. I know what you’re asking, but you know what? It’s hard to win, and you appreciate it. I want our players to enjoy that,” UW coach Paul Chryst said.