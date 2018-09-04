The University of Wisconsin football team moved down one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll after its 34-3 victory over Western Kentucky on Friday night.
Ohio State, the preseason No. 5 team, jumped ahead of the Badgers after its 77-31 win over Oregon State on Saturday. The AP preseason poll was voted on while Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer was still on administrative leave and before the announcement of his three-game suspension.
Alabama remained No. 1 with a blowout of Louisville, and No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia held their spots in the poll released Tuesday. The Crimson Tide received 48 first-place votes, Clemson had 12 and Wisconsin had one. The Buckeyes are just four points ahead of the Badgers and only nine points ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma.
Alabama tied Ohio State for most appearances at No. 1 in the history of the AP college football poll, which started in 1936. Barring an historic upset, Alabama should break the record Sunday after playing Arkansas State on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
LSU, which was ranked No. 25 in the preseason, moved up 14 spots after beating Miami 33-17 in one of four games that matched ranked teams. The Hurricanes dropped from No. 8 to No. 22. Virginia Tech won 24-3 at Florida State and moved up eight spots.
The Seminoles fell out of the rankings after being 19th. Texas, which was No. 23 in the preseason poll, didn’t receive any votes in the latest poll.
Auburn jumped two spots to No. 7 after beating Washington. The ninth-ranked Huskies dropped three places. No. 8 Notre Dame moved up four spots after beating Michigan, which fell from 14 to No. 21.
UW also moved up one spot to No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll on Tuesday, behind Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Badgers will face New Mexico on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
