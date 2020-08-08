UW football: Badgers facing uncertainty on all fronts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Uncertainty hangs like a cloud over the University of Wisconsin football team as it opens fall training camp Monday.

The Big Ten Conference announcing the Badgers’ schedule last week gave clarity as to who they’ll play and when, and the program deciding to open training camp four days after it originally planned are two rare instances in which questions can be answered.

The COVID-19 pandemic has the Badgers — who are scheduled to start the year Sept. 4 against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium — and the college football world walking on eggshells while games are set to start in a matter of weeks.

If the season can be played at all is questionable, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said Wednesday when the schedule was announced, and how programs handle testing and other virus matters still needs to be ironed out. The Big Ten announced its COVID-19 requirements Wednesday, but players are asking for more in terms of testing, health insurance and penalties for noncompliance.