UW football: Badgers effectively using receivers in motion this season

The fakes also can create a moment’s hesitation for defenders, which is all the line needs to be able to block the play effectively, center Tyler Biadasz said.

“We just found areas where they’re playing us tough in the game, and wanted to keep them honest,” Biadasz said. “I think the jets help them not necessarily close down gaps, but made sure they were honest to not just one play attacking them, but multiple, and making their backers really read J.T. and (quarterback Jack) Coan in the backfield.”

Multiple factors are working well when offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph calls for a jet-motion handoff, but the biggest key has been the blocking up front. Davis said he believes UW has the best line in the country, and the work those players have done to create rushing lanes for receiver handoffs is a bit different than what they do on inside runs.

Tight ends Jake Ferguson and Cormac Sampson have combined with tackles on either side of the line to generate push and turn the edge of the defense on these plays. That decreases the distance a receiver must run parallel to the line of scrimmage before turning up field to gain yards. On some of the Badgers’ jet sweeps, linemen away from the play block in the opposite direction of the receiver running the ball in order to deceive defenders into thinking a run with Taylor is coming their way.

