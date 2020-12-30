UW football: Badgers complete difficult season with satisfying Bowl win

Nelson, Sanborn and Wilder’s interceptions all came on throws to that hook/curl zone.

“We were patient with it at first and then once the looks started coming that we wanted, you could see guys were locked in because we were able to capitalize on that,” Burks said.

UW tallied five rushing touchdowns of 1 or 2 yards, two of which were QB sneaks from Graham Mertz. After Burks’ interception in the third quarter, which was the first of the pick parade, Mertz had a 14-yard touchdown pass to fullback Mason Stokke to give the Badgers their first lead.

The defense’s work helped UW score 28 unanswered points in the second half. A big factor in the defense finding its footing was the work it did on third down. Wake Forest started the game 4 of 4 on third down, but the Badgers stopped 9 of the next 10 third-down tries as they built a lead.

UW tallied just 267 yards, but scored the third-most points it has all season. Mertz was 11 of 17 for 130 yards, with six of those catches and 60 of those yards going to senior receiver Jack Dunn.

Jaquarii Roberson had 131 yards and three touchdowns on eight catches for the Demon Deacons, while Donavon Greene had six catches for 122 yards.