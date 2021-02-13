UW football: Badger recruit Burkett ready to blaze trails

Jeff Trickey — a longtime quarterbacks coach in the state who runs camps nationwide — was impressed early on at just how natural of a thrower Burkett was when they began working together six years ago. Their training has shifted in focus over the years, as Burkett learned the nuances of footwork and his throwing motion. Trickey said the key has been to take what Burkett already does and make it more efficient.

“In quarterback play, the load to release (time) is critical because the window of opportunity is shorter and shorter every level that you go up,” Trickey said. “And so not only do you build that foundation with clean throws and clean pockets, but you really now have to be able to create a play as a quarterback, and he really has that gift. So we still are working hard on that, but he’s done it (in games).”

Trickey said Burkett has one of the quicker releases he’s coached.

Burkett said he’s determined to add more skills to his game and not rely on extending plays. That’s an area Trickey said he’s seen the most growth from his pupil.

“His strength is, I think, pre-snap and post-snap reading of coverages and knowing where to go with a football and throwing guys open,” Trickey said.