UW football: Back in business: Badgers firing on all cylinders in historic rout of Michigan

With the exception of Coan, who is recovering from foot surgery after a preseason injury, all of those players appeared in the opener against Illinois. Then the team lost two more starters, receiver Kendric Pryor (upper body) and defensive end Matt Henningsen (left elbow), during the game.

Thin on play-making options, Berger and Dike were featured heavily.

Berger tallied a team-best 87 yards on 15 carries, including a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He added 13 receiving yards on two catches, both of which came in the first half. Dike produced all his yardage in the first half, finishing with 30 rushing yards and 29 receiving yards.

Berger and Dike were not made available to reporters after the game.

“Jalen adds a lot of speed to the running back position,” sophomore Nakia Watson said. “He’s still young right now. Once he gets everything going for himself, he’s definitely going to be a great back.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, who was one of the players who contracted the virus in the past month, made his return after sitting out 21 days of game action per Big Ten protocols. He finished 12 of 22 with 127 yards and two touchdowns.