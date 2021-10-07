UW football: Alumni: No apologies needed for performance

Ball — UW’s all-time leading scorer and the third-leading rusher in program history with 5,140 yards —talks about the Badgers often on his Untapped Keg: Sports podcast. He told the State Journal this week that he doesn’t think players are enjoying the game regardless of the outcome.

“I just want for people to understand too that we're no madder than the players that are on the field,” Ball said. “They are more disgusted with their play than we will ever be. … Hopefully (current players) understand that at the end of the day, we just want to watch the players have fun. Just to relax and have fun. We will always be Wisconsin Badgers fans, always through the thick and thin. Right now we're going through some tough times, but we're still right behind you.”

UW faces its first true road game this week at Illinois (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten), attempting to begin a season turnaround.

A hefty dose of criticism outside the program has been directed at this season's offensive line, which hasn’t helped a struggling quarterback group with protection or opened many holes in the run game. UW is averaging 163.3 yards per game on the ground, but that number dips to just more than 100 yards against Power Five opponents.