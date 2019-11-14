UW football: After two sub-par games, Badgers defense back to form

Paul Chryst, who has a 49-14 record as UW’s coach, said the lessons learned from the team’s losses can be applied to this week, but it’s not quite apples-to-apples.

“You have to be careful, you can’t just go, ‘This is what we did, we had success with, we can do this,’ or, ‘We didn’t, fix that and we’ll be in good shape.’ I don’t think it’s that simple,” he said.

“There’s absolutely takeaways that you can take, but again I think it starts with their quarterback. I’m not saying we haven’t played teams with good quarterbacks with good skill around them, I just think it’s a little bit different week that way.”

UW didn’t tackle well in its losses, and missed some tackles that led to chunk plays for Iowa last week as well.

That’s an area that Leonhard says is crucial this week — the Cornhuskers are “creative” in the way the make space for their players to run, so being able to get ball-carriers to the ground in one-on-one tackling scenarios is imperative.

“You’ve got to find a way to get that second hat to the football,” Leonhard said. “They’re finding ways to occupy guys to only allow you to get one to the ball, and you have to do your job a little bit more this week.

“But No. 1, it always comes down to tackling. Those are the situations that got us late in those games. I think a little bit of fatigue, and a little bit of just got to play with better technique. That’s kind of the emphasis for our guys. Pushing through that and always focusing on that. The essence of football, it’s going to come down to tackling and getting off of blocks.”

