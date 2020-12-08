UW football: After disappointments, Badgers intent on defending Heartland Trophy

Graham Mertz wasn’t resorting to hyperbole.
He meant every word when he said Sunday was 24 crucial hours to get the University of Wisconsin football team back on track after a 14-6 loss to Indiana on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
“Especially with a game like this, you’ve got to turn on the tape, learn from it,” Mertz said. “Especially with the young guys we’ve got going right now, this next 24 hours is the biggest thing for this coming week. We can take it and learn from it and not … obviously it’s got to sting a bit, but we can’t dwell on it.
“We can’t let it get into Tuesday, Wednesday. You’ve got to learn from it, turn the page and move on.”
The No. 25 Badgers (2-2) have said repeatedly this year that they’ve learned how to process negative events quickly and reset their focus. Be it canceled games, missing practice time, injuries and whatever else this unpredictable season has thrown at them, UW has had this ability tested often.
It’s happening again this week. Coming off consecutive loses, UW is set to close the regular-season schedule on Saturday at No. 19 Iowa (5-2), winners of five straight games. The Badgers know if they dwell on the mistakes that caused losses to Northwestern and Indiana that they will suffer another one against the Hawkeyes.
“It’s Iowa Week. You’ve got to bring everything you’ve got or else you’re not going to come out with a win,” junior tight end Jake Ferguson said. “I think a lot of the guys on this team know that. For those that don’t, they’ll find out this week.”
Indiana coach Tom Allen said his team was out to prove its mettle against the Badgers, a team that had beaten the Hoosiers in the past 10 meetings. UW’s status as perennial contender in the Big Ten West Division made it a target for the Hoosiers, whose upswing this year is one of the best stories in college football. But UW hasn’t looked like a complete team in about a month. The team that authored the Badgers’ last win, Nov. 14 at Michigan, hasn’t been the same since.
Key players have been out of the lineup due to injuries and COVID-19 issues since the program had an outbreak in October, but players are quick to say every team is experiencing those challenges and the Badgers have to do a better job overcoming them.
“We just lost a football game and that sucks, it’s not fun,” senior tackle Cole Van Lanen said. “But we have to battle back. We have a rivalry game next week, we want to keep the pig (the Heartland Trophy) here. That’s got to be our motivation. And knowing our games are numbered, we want to end the season this right way.”
Some of the issues plaguing the Badgers are fixable regardless of their next opponent. UW has 16 penalties the past two weeks after committing just four in its first two games. Those misfires have derailed promising drives. Mertz has given the ball away six times in the team’s losses, tossing four interceptions and losing two fumbles, and UW opponents have scored 14 points off those turnovers.
The Badgers’ injury outlook may have gotten worse Saturday after starting center Kayden Lyles was carted off with what appeared to be a knee injury and senior receiver Kendric Pryor was banged up after trying to catch a ball between two defenders in the end zone. However, fellow senior receiver Danny Davis was participating in non-padded warmups before the Indiana game, suggesting he’s getting closer to a return after being injured against Michigan.
UW can also get a boost from the fact it’ll finally get the chance to defend a trophy in one of its rivalry games. The Badgers’ COVID-19 outbreak canceled the contest at Nebraska for the Freedom Trophy in October, then Minnesota’s outbreak canceled the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe last month.
In a season that’s been walking a high-wire act each step of the way, maybe fighting to keep the Heartland Trophy will be enough to keep the Badgers’ eyes ahead and their feet moving forward.
“This team’s been faced with adversity since eight months ago,” junior linebacker Jack Sanborn said.
“Everyone in this locker room knows what type that’s coming up this week, it’s a trophy game. … We know what type of game Iowa is, we know what type of game it’s going to be. We’ve got to get guys healthy and then got to make sure we have a great week of prep.”
Big Ten note
Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.
"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making."
The third-ranked Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a "mini outbreak" on Saturday in a 52-12 win at Michigan State after he was relegated to watching the game from home. Day is among the coaches and players in the program that tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to Ohio State canceling a game at Illinois.
The Buckeyes have missed two games in this pandemic-shortened season because of COVID-19 issues and one more would leave them unable to reach a conference-mandated minimum to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.
The Big Ten, however, could decide Ohio State will still represent the East Division at least in part because the conference doesn't want to hurt the Buckeyes chances of earning a playoff berth.
