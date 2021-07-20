UW football: 3 questions that could be answered at Big Ten Media Days

Beating the Buckeyes?

Ohio State has won the conference championship each of the past four seasons and is coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff title game. The Buckeyes’ institutional stability with athletic director Gene Smith and head coach Ryan Day rivals that of any program in the country and brought in the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation, trailing only defending champion Alabama.

Still, if there’s a season that Ohio State could be knocked off its perch atop the Big Ten, it’s this one. The Buckeyes will be starting either a redshirt freshman or a true freshman at quarterback and they’ll need to replace seven starters on defense.

The talent gap between OSU and the rest of the conference still exists, but if there’s a year in which a lack of experience could plague the Buckeyes, it’s 2021.

Still, getting any Big Ten coach or player to agree that there’s an opening this season will be a tough task. No one wants to anger the conference’s top dog and get punished for it on the field.

Badgers in attendance

Wisconsin will be represented by three of their most experienced players at the Big Ten Conference Media Days.