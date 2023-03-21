Luke Fickell is still in the honeymoon phase with the University of Wisconsin football program.

He’s seen the excitement inside and outside the program grow in anticipation for this week, when the Badgers will begin spring practices. Those practices are part of the third phase in the offseason program that Fickell and his staff installed — the first was about seven weeks of strength and speed training, and the second was more workouts along with field drills that gave players an introduction to the coaches’ new systems.

Fickell warned his team this week that they’re about to see a new side of coaches when spring practices begin.

“We've developed relationships with these guys … but things are a little bit different when football adds to it,” Fickell told reporters Monday. “So I've told them, ‘However you’ve known me or known some of these (assistant coaches), there's another kind of level of intensity of which we do things.’ That'll be seen a little bit more on Saturday as we continue to move forward.”

Fickell’s first spring in Madison brings with it a substantial shift in offensive philosophies, with offensive coordinator Phil Longo installing the Air Raid system. Fickell’s all-new coaching staff will also work to blend the defensive styles that it used effectively at Cincinnati with the scheme that’s made UW’s defense one of the best in the nation.

UW has 15 practices scheduled over the next five weeks and Fickell identified three characteristics he wants to build during the spring. Toughness, both mentally and physically, are of chief concern in spring. Fickell said he knows players can display toughness during practices, but he wants to see the discipline to continue doing things correctly repeatedly and players pushing to learn more as spring practices progress.

“Everybody wants to play,” Fickell said. “When the ball goes down, it's not difficult, right? I mean, your juices, your energy starts to go and guys play. That's the nature of the guys that we've got here. The challenge is on those other days, can you come in and can you actually have the mindset? Can you work at it? Can you do the walkthroughs? That's where I think the toughness comes in. On Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 10, it’s not that difficult. When you get to Day 24, you get to Day 25, are you still challenging yourself to grow mentally? Are you still challenging yourself to grow even with the workouts on the off day?”

Establishing togetherness is another area of focus, and each of the team’s training sessions this winter started with a competition to establish the mentality of pushing one another to be better. The last is establishing a fast play speed.

“When guys are confident in what they're doing, when they believe in the people that are around them, they know the whats and the whys, they play really fast,” Fickell said. “So gotta work on our toughness, we got to make sure we're together, and then we got to play with speed.”

Spring practices are the first time Fickell’s staff has coached together in full. Fickell is challenging his assistants to evaluate the roster while not overloading players with new schemes to the point that they play slow.

“It’s not just the players’ toughness, it's the coaches,” Fickell said. “It's the coaches’ mental toughness and their ability to understand, ‘OK, what do we have and what do we need to do to be successful?’ Because we can't think that we're just going to be smarter than every other coach. ‘Oh, well, we got this scheme defensively, we got the scheme offensively that's going to correct and mask everything.’ No, the reality is still it's about players.”

UW has an open practice scheduled for April 22, and by that point Fickell believes the team will be on its way to building its identity. The schematic changes to UW’s system and the infusion of new talent from the transfer portal kept fans buzzing this winter, and Fickell embraces the attention on the program.

“People ask, ‘Well, how do you handle expectations?’” he said. “There's nothing greater than having expectations. Let's just be honest, I mean, the internal pressure, the things that are put upon yourself, you get to find out who you are, you know? It's much better than the other way, I know that. So we love it, I love it.”