UW: Fickell keeping talent with first recruit

That Southwest Florida breeze continued to hit the University of Wisconsin football program on the recruiting trail.

Jonas Duclona, who plays for Naples High School, publicly announced Monday his verbal commitment to the Badgers.

Two other current Badgers, running back Chez Mellusi (Naples) and linebacker Jake Chaney (Lehigh), come from the same region of Florida. Duclona mostly spoke with Chaney during his recent official visit to Madison.

“He said his experience right now has been great,” Duclona said about Chaney. “He doesn’t see himself going anywhere else. He said it’s great and he knows how I like it because him being from Florida and him knowing how I grew up. He was in the same position as me, so he gave me an idea that I’ll enjoy it up there.

“It'll be a great three to four years up there.”

Here are five things to know about Duclona, his previous commitment to Luke Fickell’s former program, why he chose to join the Badgers and more.

A former Cincinnati commit

Duclona previously gave a verbal commitment to Cincinnati in June but backed off that pledge after Fickell’s departure to UW. The recruit admitted to feeling “lost a little bit” during the first week after he reopened his recruiting process.

Former Bearcats director of recruiting strategy Max Stienecker called to talk about the situation. Lee Newspapers previously confirmed Stienecker and Pat Lambert have join UW’s football program to help guide its recruiting efforts, though the athletic department has not announced the hires yet.

“I told him I was gonna open up my recruitment, and he said we definitely want you to come to Wisconsin so we're gonna make that work, so that’s how it first started,” Duclona said. “I knew all along that I was gonna take an official visit there just to see Madison because I've never been there before.”

Duclona took that visit to Madison last weekend, where he was accompanied by one of his coaches and his younger brother.

“So we took a tour bus around the whole city, and then we checked out all the buildings at the university,” Duclona said. “The two lakes around the university are really nice. It was just a beautiful environment overall.”

Why Wisconsin?

The prep cornerback said he had a “great feeling” Sunday afternoon.

“I told coach Fickell I wasn’t going to commit that Sunday, but I was gonna go home, pray about it,” Duclona said. “They knew I was locked in, but I wasn’t going to put it out or anything until the next day because I had to take some time and think about it and pray and talk to my family.

“So I knew after the official visit that I was gonna go there. It was just a great feeling. I felt that in my heart.”

Duclona publicly announced his commitment Monday afternoon, the first of two players that day to declare his intentions to play for the Badgers.

“I committed to Wisconsin because of the relationship I have with that staff,” Duclona said. “And it was just a beautiful place and the place has great history. So I know … if I make a big splash, I’ll get exposure and get a chance to chase my dream of going to the NFL.”

The new UW staff took significant steps to ensure Duclona felt wanted.

“They came to see me three times in the last week," he said. "I actually had lunch with them (Monday) before I committed.

“So I just know it was the right fit. That relationship is there. It’s tight.”

A ‘shutdown corner’

Duclona emerged into a three-year varsity cornerback for coach Rick Martin's Naples High School. The future Badger also worked as the Eagles’ punter for part of his sophomore and all of his junior seasons.

Duclona, who is listed at 6 foot and 175 pounds on his Hudl profile, described himself as a “shut down corner.” He recorded 36 tackles, including four for loss, two interceptions and seven passes defended this season, according to MaxPreps.

Martin said Duclona’s physicality sets him apart at the position.

“He is a strong kid. He knows how to use it,” Martin said. “Some guys are strong in the weight room, but they don't know how to use it on the field. He's really strong in the weight room and he knows how to use it. He holds our squat record in the weight room at 175 pounds. He squatted like 455 (pounds) or something in April. He’s a strong kid. So to me, that's what sets him apart.

“He can do all the other things. He's got great hips. He's got great feet, he can play the man, he can track the ball. He's got good ball skills, but his physicality, being able to jam a guy off the line and then being able to play the run if need be, he's impressive at that.”

Duclona said that the UW staff projects him at a couple of possible positions when he arrives as an early enrollee in January.

“They see me at a field corner or a nickelback because they feel like I'm physical enough to play inside or outside,” he said.

All-American Bowl bound

Duclona is slated to participate in one of the nation’s most prestigious prep all-star games next month, the All-American Bowl. The contest features some of the best high school seniors in the country.

Badgers who have participated in that week of practices and game, which previously was known as the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, include offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, defensive lineman Garrett Rand, quarterback Graham Mertz and offensive linemen Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig.

“It’s a great honor because most of my friends have played in it, too,” Duclona said. "(Florida safety) Devin Moore, (former Nebraska wide receiver) Kamonte Grimes, (former Tennessee wide receiver) Tyler Byrd, so it’s an honor to follow in their footsteps.”

A brother heading to the Big 12

Jonas is not the only Duclona to be heading to a Power Five program. His brother Jason played about a half-hour north of Naples at Estero High School and verbally committed to play at Central Florida. Jason Duclona is a consensus three-star prospect by the four recruiting services for the 2023 class. The two are a year and 15 days apart.

“Really great player,” Jonas said about his brother. “Smart, long, athletic. He just has it all.”