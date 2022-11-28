UW: Fickell finds his 'destination job'

University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh landed his football program’s next coach after weeks of careful subterfuge.

Luke Fickell is the 31st coach in Badgers football history after UW-System Regents on Sunday approved the deal struck between McIntosh and the former Cincinnati coach. McIntosh flew to Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon to pick up Fickell, and an invite-only welcome event and introductory news conference was planned for late-Monday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium.

"My family and I are thrilled to join the Wisconsin family," Fickell said in a statement. "This is a destination job at a program that I have admired from afar for years. I am in total alignment with Chris McIntosh's vision for this program. There is a tremendous foundation here that I can't wait to build upon. This world-class university, athletic department and passionately loyal fan base all have a strong commitment to success, and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Fickell has been the coach at Cincinnati since 2017 and made history with the Bearcats by becoming the first Group of Five program to make the College Football Playoff. His team lost in the semifinals to Alabama, but the accomplishment of making the playoff helped earn him consensus coach of the year honors in 2021. The Bearcats went 9-3 this season, the fifth consecutive season that Cincinnati has notched at least nine wins, and he has three 11-plus-win seasons on his resume.

McIntosh — who fired former Badgers coach Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, the first midseason firing in UW football history — is bringing in an outside coach despite players’ insistence that interim coach and six-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was the right person for the job.

“I couldn't be happier to welcome coach Fickell and his family to our program, to our university and to our community,” McIntosh told Lee Newspapers moments before boarding the private flight to bring Fickell to Madison. “I'm really excited about what this will mean for our players in our program today and in the future. I think it positions us in a really strong way given all the changes that are happening in college athletics, for success in the future."

McIntosh took steps to keep quiet his pursuit of Fickell. Former UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said Sunday that McIntosh told him he had “been hiding in cars, I’ve been flying in planes and changing the tail number so nobody could track me.”

But one person figured it out earlier this month: Alvarez’s wife, Cindy.

Barry Alvarez needed a ride to the Dane County Regional Airport two weeks ago to catch a flight with UW booster Ted Kellner to Iowa for the Badgers’ game against the Hawkeyes on Nov. 12. When Cindy Alvarez asked her husband why he couldn’t get a ride from McIntosh, Barry Alvarez said McIntosh had a 7:30 a.m. interview Saturday.

“Hmm,” Cindy Alvarez said, “he’s interviewing Luke Fickell.”

When asked by her husband how she knew that, Cindy Alvarez said, “He played last night, that’s how I know he was free today.”

Indeed, Cincinnati beat visiting East Carolina 27-25 on Nov. 11. Fickell interviewed the following morning and UW dropped a 24-10 decision to Iowa later that day in Iowa City. UW didn’t post the job until the following Saturday, hours after the Badgers came back to defeat Nebraska.

Barry Alvarez called UW landing Fickell “a home-run hire” but made clear he felt bad for Leonhard.

“You know what, I love Jimmy,” Barry Alvarez said about Leonhard, a three-time All-American as a safety/returner while playing for the Badgers from 2001-04. “I think Jimmy would have done a good job. I hate to go there. Jimmy’s done a great job and he’s a great coach. I don’t want to say anything. All I know, I love Jimmy. Jimmy’s done a great job for us, a tremendous job, and I have all the respect in the world for him. I don’t want to go any further. I’m just going to say good things about our new guy.

“There’s a new era and I’m excited for it. Our fans should be excited for it.”

Why Fickell?

Fickell is no stranger to the Big Ten.

After starting 50 consecutive games at nose guard at Ohio State from 1993-96, he began his coaching career with the Buckeyes as a graduate assistant. After a two-year stint at Akron as a defensive line coach, Ohio State again hired Fickell in 2002, this time as special teams coordinator. He helped second-year coach Jim Tressel win a BCS national championship, then took on a variety of roles at Ohio State. He served as linebackers coach, co-defensive coordinator, then interim coach when Tressel resigned after the 2010 season.

After going 6-7 that season, he stayed on as co-defensive coordinator when Urban Meyer took over the program and helped Ohio State win a CFP national championship in 2014.

Fickell is the winningest coach in Cincinnati history with a 57-18 record and won the American Athletic Conference twice (2020, 2021). He’s been a sought-after coach among Power Five programs in recent seasons, and Cincinnati is set to become part of the Big 12 on July 1, 2023.

"I am thrilled with our hire of Luke Fickell as the head football coach of the Badgers," UW Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said in a statement. "He is a transformative hire for our program.

"In addition to the success he has already experienced as national coach of the year in 2021 and steering a team into the College Football Playoff, he shares our values and appreciates the importance of the college experience for our student-athletes.

"I am excited to see him help us build from our already solid foundation to reach even greater heights."

Details of Fickell’s contract weren’t available Sunday night, but an open records request has been filed. Fickell signed an extension in February at Cincinnati that was set to pay him up to $5 million per season. Chryst was making $5.25 million per year at the time of his firing. Fickell owes a $3.5 million buyout to Cincinnati.

Fickell has proven to be a developer of talent, something that UW needs in its coach. Cincinnati had nine players drafted last season and 17 since Fickell became the Bearcats’ coach. UW has had 24 players drafted in that span.

Fickell inherits an offense that’s in need of a kickstart. UW is 19-13 and 13-11 in conference play the past three seasons. The Badgers were 18-2 when they scored at least 20 points in regulation during that span. They were 1-11 when they failed to score 20 points.

Damage control

Leonhard, a former All-American safety for UW who led the team to a 4-3 record as the interim, said he sat down with McIntosh last week to discuss the job.

“I hope I'm given the opportunity to push this program forward in all areas here in the near future,” Leonhard said. “Big task, but I'm excited for the opportunity.”

UW players have been vocal in their support of Leonhard during his time as interim, wanting him to become the full-time coach.

“I think whoever hires coaches is going to be an idiot if they don’t hire coach Leonhard,” senior safety John Torchio said Saturday after the Badgers lost 23-16 to Minnesota. “The benefit of hiring someone who’s been here as opposed to coming in and making it a whole new (thing) is tremendous.”

The Badgers also may lose starting tailback Braelon Allen in response to the hire. Allen potentially entering the transfer portal has been the subject of internet rumors for weeks, and Allen told 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee during a radio interview that he would be at UW if Leonhard was hired.

McIntosh is making a significant departure from the model of his predecessor, Barry Alvarez. Alvarez came to UW as football coach in 1990 and built the program into a consistent winner, then took over as athletic director. Alvarez replaced himself as football coach with his defensive coordinator, Bret Bielema, and UW won three Big Ten championships during Bielema’s tenure. Alvarez only once made an outside hire with the football program, bringing in Gary Andersen for the 2013-14 seasons. After Andersen left, Alvarez hired Chryst, who served as offensive coordinator during Alvarez’s and Bielema’s tenures.

“I think it’s healthy,” Alvarez said about a change in course for the program.

UW players will have a short amount of time to decide if they want to stay and be coached by Fickell — the first transfer portal window of the offseason opens Dec. 5.

Leonhard likely will be a hot coaching candidate after being passed over for the UW job. He’s been courted as a defensive coordinator and coach by multiple Power Five programs in the past, and he turned down the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator opening in February 2021 to return to UW. He did not return a message seeking comment about Fickell’s hiring.