UW fans nearing difficult choice with season tickets

Some fans have learned from the officials that in the event of a shortened season, costs of tickets for games not played will be refunded but the donation, which is a minimum of $100 per seat in some locations and up to a minimum of $400 per seat in others, won’t be pro-rated.

UW spokesman Brian Lucas said no final decision has been made on that issue.

“However, our priority is always to be fair to our loyal fans and provide value for their investment into our program, and we will continue to live by that standard as potential scenarios play out,” he said.

The two season tickets that Jim Bartlett of Middleton has in Section Z2 don’t require an additional donation to the athletic department beyond the $324 cost per ticket package. He and his wife normally wouldn’t think twice about renewing, but this year is different.

“It’s one of our favorite things to do,” Bartlett said of attending games. “But we are kind of pessimists as far as COVID-19 is concerned. And I do not see anything right now that indicates to me that it’s going to be, A, safe to go out in a crowd come September and, B, that we’re going to feel comfortable sitting elbow-to-elbow in Z2 with people at Camp Randall.”

Millions at stake