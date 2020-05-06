UW fans nearing difficult choice with season tickets

Renée Hill is struggling with a decision that she knows may prove to be moot.
The deadline for renewing University of Wisconsin football season tickets is Monday, and Hill hasn’t fully convinced herself to either hand over the money for her two tickets or let them go for the 2020 season.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are questions on what a college football season will look like — if one happens at all. Will fans be allowed in stadiums? How many? What kinds of distancing practices will be in place, and how would they impact capacity?
Hill, a UW-Madison graduate who lives in Milwaukee, loves the location of her seats in Camp Randall Stadium’s Section I, but that might not be enough to convince her to renew.
“I don’t want to lose them,” she said. “But even if the games do happen, I am going through treatment for a cancer recurrence and am an immunocompromised individual. Even when all these things are lifted, I don’t feel comfortable going out.”
With the renewal deadline nearing, some Badgers fans are joining Hill in weighing whether to buy tickets for a season that might not happen.
UW ticket office officials have told potential buyers that refunds will be issued for ticket payments, including add-ons like chairbacks and parking, if games are canceled. If the entire season is wiped out, the contribution required to buy tickets in certain sections also will be returned.
Some fans have learned from the officials that in the event of a shortened season, costs of tickets for games not played will be refunded but the donation, which is a minimum of $100 per seat in some locations and up to a minimum of $400 per seat in others, won’t be pro-rated.
UW spokesman Brian Lucas said no final decision has been made on that issue.
“However, our priority is always to be fair to our loyal fans and provide value for their investment into our program, and we will continue to live by that standard as potential scenarios play out,” he said.
The two season tickets that Jim Bartlett of Middleton has in Section Z2 don’t require an additional donation to the athletic department beyond the $324 cost per ticket package. He and his wife normally wouldn’t think twice about renewing, but this year is different.
“It’s one of our favorite things to do,” Bartlett said of attending games. “But we are kind of pessimists as far as COVID-19 is concerned. And I do not see anything right now that indicates to me that it’s going to be, A, safe to go out in a crowd come September and, B, that we’re going to feel comfortable sitting elbow-to-elbow in Z2 with people at Camp Randall.”
Millions at stake
Questions of how fans will be accommodated in stadiums are among the topics surrounding the return of sports. Pro teams are considering playing without fans to at least get games in front of TV audiences.
Media rights are big business in college, too. UW received more than $45 million for football broadcasts in the 2018-19 school year, according to a financial report filed with the NCAA. Home football ticket sales produced another $24 million in revenue.
The loss of either would punch a big hole in a 2020-21 budget that was approved at $186 million.
Lucas wouldn’t provide an estimate of how many season ticket packages have been renewed so far but said the athletic department is “encouraged by the response to this point.” He said UW is offering fans the option of a payment plan for football.
Teams have started modeling how distancing could work in stadiums. The NFL’s Miami Dolphins this week unveiled a plan that drastically limited capacity, reconfigured how fans enter and exit the venue and spread out groups of spectators in the seating bowl.
In declining to address whether UW has started looking at how a reduced-capacity setup would work at Camp Randall, Lucas said, “There are a number of scenarios that we are forecasting and planning for.”
Fred Ehle of Chicago, a UW alum who has bought two season tickets for the last 25 years, is pessimistic about the chances of games being played this fall with fans in the stadium and said talk of delaying football to the spring semester was “asinine.”
“I cannot imagine going to a game in January in Madison,” he said.
Ehle equated the required minimum contribution of at least $100 per seat for his tickets in Section H to the personal seat licenses that are used in pro sports. He said he’d like to see UW use those funds as placeholders for a later decision on 2020 season tickets.
‘I support the program’
Jeff Burns, a Madison native who now lives in Boston, still buys season tickets and shares them with friends. He has already renewed his two seats in Section S and is looking to buy two more.
“That wasn’t even an issue,” he said. “They’re due. They need the money. Understand the situation. I support the program.”
Others are taking the decision right to the deadline.
Ehle said that when he’s forced to make a final call, he’ll probably renew and put his faith in campus leaders to decide on what’s appropriate for the season.
“At this stage of the game, I’m going to hold my nose and jump in the pool and see what happens,” he said.
Bartlett said he and his wife likely will let their tickets go for the upcoming season, but they’ll try to get back in the mix for 2021. He’s not concerned about keeping his seat location because Section Z2 is due to be converted into premium seating after the 2020 season, so he’d be moved anyway.
Hill, however, is concerned about her tickets staying in the same location that she has bought for the last five years. So she said she’ll probably send in a payment even though she has concerns about contingency plans and her own health.
“I’ve never had trouble selling my two seats when I can’t go to a game,” she said. “I have plenty of friends I sell them to — it’s not an issue. But this year I just feel like there’s going to be so much apprehension that am I going to be able to sell these tickets if I can’t go to the games?”
Todd D. Milewski is a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.
