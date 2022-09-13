UW: Errors on special teams are adding up

The University of Wisconsin football team again has issues in the third phase of the game.

Special teams are costing the Badgers field position and causing season-long concerns after two games under a new coaching structure that has the program without a special teams coordinator. Coach Paul Chryst, whose team sits 1-1 and fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 this week, said he believes the mistakes UW is making are fixable.

“I’m not saying we’ve arrived,” Chryst said, “but we can. … I’m not discouraged that we can’t clean that up.”

Poor play on special teams was a contributing factor in the Badgers’ 17-14 home loss against Washington State on Saturday, but it’s been a too-common theme for the program over the past four seasons.

UW brought kicker Vito Calvaruso in from the transfer portal and immediately put him on scholarship, a rarity for a Badgers specialist under Chryst. But the decision was justifiable in that UW wanted to have a kicker who would extend its scoring range, and Calvaruso’s big leg provided that ability.

Calvaruso has battled injuries to his kicking leg since he’s arrived on campus. He pulled his right quadriceps over the winter and missed a majority of the team’s spring practices, then a hip flexor and quad strain just before fall camp cost him three weeks.

He’s been healthy since he started kicking in full again Aug. 21, but the results haven’t been what UW or Calvaruso expect. He’s 1 for 4 on field goals, and Calvaruso missed his two field goal tries against Wazzu — the first from 51 yards and the second a tying 43-yard try on the first play of the fourth quarter. Neither kick had a chance off of Calvaruso’s foot.

“The first ball, I jumped the snap,” Calvaruso said. “I took a jab before I was supposed to and the rest of it was trouble. The second one was simply a bad kick.”

Calvaruso said he’s struggled from the left hash, which was where ball was set for his second field-goal try, due to his plant foot being under the ball because of the crowning of the field. He said he’s working to keep his kicking toe down so he doesn’t mis-hit the ball like he did and he’s spending extra time working from the left hash this week.

Chryst allowed the third quarter to end and flipped the field, so Calvaruso’s 43-yard kick was into the north end zone. UW’s third-down run on the final play of the third quarter ended with the clock running and 27 seconds remaining. Chryst said Calvaurso hasn’t yet given a strong preference for kicking to one end zone, but the coach preferred not trying to rush the field-goal unit onto the field to attempt the kick before the third quarter ended.

The decision, plus an injury timeout, resulted in five minutes, 18 seconds passing between the last play of the third quarter and Calvaurso’s kick to open the fourth. The field-goal unit was on the field for at least the last two minutes of that time, waiting for the quarter break to end.

“I'm not going to say anything about how that went,” Calvaruso said. “But learning from it, I would have went to sideline and got a couple of kicks in the net. So it's a learning experience, too. But (flipping the field there) doesn't bother me.”

The kickoff return that set up Washington State’s field goal to open the third quarter was a result of one of UW’s top special teams players not coming under control when needed. Linebacker Tatum Grass blew through a block attempt at the Cougars’ 15-yard line but failed to get his feet under him to make a tackle attempt on returner Renard Bell. Grass dived but only got an arm on Bell. Safety Kamo’i Latu was blocked in the back as he filled the lane and was in line to attack Bell, something Chryst alluded to Monday. Kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke made a lunging attempt at Bell, but once he was out of the play, Bell took off down the sideline.

Receiver Haakon Anderson did well to pursue Bell and prevent a touchdown, forcing him to cut back inside. UW’s defense held Wazzu to a field goal on the ensuing possession.

Kickoff is an area UW expected Calvaruso to help, but the Badgers are protecting his leg by keeping him on a pitch count. He was the kickoff specialist for Arkansas the past two seasons and tallied touchbacks on 85.1% of his kickoffs last season. Junior Jack Van Dyke is filling in and he’s done fairly well, recording touchbacks on six of nine non-squib tries. Calvaruso said he’s been adding kickoffs back into his practice routine, but he didn’t know a timeline of when he might be used as the kickoff specialist in a game.

UW also hasn’t helped the offense with punt returns.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has been working closely with the punt returners this season and has pushed for the unit to be more aggressive, but that’s mostly backfired through two weeks.

Junior punt returner Dean Engram has 2 net yards on four returns and has had some near-disasters. He mishandled one catch against Illinois State in Week 1 that prevented a chance for a solid return, according to Leonhard, and he went backward on his first attempt and lost 7 yards.

Engram caught a bad break late in the first quarter against Washington State when a punt was falling into a crowd, preventing him from making a fair catch. The ball bounced from UW’s 25 to its 10, where Engram fell on it.

The lone bright spot for the Badgers’ special teams units has been the work of senior Andy Vujnovich. He is averaging 45.6 yards per punt, downed one inside the Wazzu 5 last week, and UW ranks 15th in the FBS in net punting at 44.2 yards per kick.

UW has just one tune-up left on the schedule this weekend when New Mexico State (0-3) comes to Camp Randall Stadium. The Aggies lost by a touchdown last week to UTEP, a game that saw their kicker Ethan Albertson miss a 37-yard field goal and an extra point.

The alarm bells for UW’s special teams units will be ringing loudly if they don’t perform well Saturday.