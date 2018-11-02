MADISON — The rocks in the middle of the Wisconsin defense have had to deal with ripples around them on the field.
Inside linebackers T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly remain steady playmakers as injuries shuffle the rest of the lineup.
Next up is a game without Olive Sagapolu, who has a right arm injury, when the Badgers host Rutgers on Saturday. The space-eating nose tackle regularly draws double teams that free up Edwards and Connelly to make plays.
“Just the main thing we can do is keep guys confident, encourage guys,” Edwards said. “It’s one of those things where coaches are putting those guys on the field for a reason, and they trust in them so we have to do the same.”
Sagapolu’s replacement will be freshman Bryson Williams, giving the Badgers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) an all-freshman starting front alongside ends Matt Henningsen and Kayden Lyles — two players who have also stepped into starting roles because of injuries.
The defensive line last year was stocked with experienced, athletic seniors. The changes up front are among the reasons why the Badgers’ typically stout run defense ranks just 12th in the Big Ten this year (170.4 yards per game).
Through it all, Edwards and Connelly still make big plays.
Edwards, the runner-up last year for the Butkus Award for the nation’s best linebacker, has a team-high three sacks and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions. Connelly, a Butkus Award semifinalist this year, has a team-high 57 tackles, including a career-high 14 last week.
The good news for the banged-up Badgers is that they have a good chance to win again on Saturday, after a loss last week to Northwestern knocked them out of first in the West Division. Rutgers is the lowest-scoring team (15.1 points) among the 129 major college football schools.
The only winless school in Big Ten play, the Scarlet Knights (1-7, 0-5) are coming off a bye week. They can take some solace from a closer-than-expected, 18-15 loss at home two weeks ago to Northwestern.
The Wildcats then went out and defeated Wisconsin 31-17 last week at Ryan Field.
“I’ve said probably over and over and over, and nobody really wants to probably believe me, is I don’t think we’re that far away,” Rutgers coach Chris Ash said.
- The Badgers will play again without safety Scott Nelson, though the other starting safety, D’Cota Dixon, was listed as questionable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.