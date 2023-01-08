UW: Defensive breakdowns proving costly

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Greg Gard sounded like he was preparing himself for the task that was going to come up in the hours after he left State Farm Center on Saturday.

The video review of the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's 79-69 loss to Illinois was going to show some offensive struggles, especially in long-range shooting. But looking at the Badgers' performance from a defensive perspective was going to be a chore.

The Illini hit 10 shots from 3-point range. Coleman Hawkins drained his first four long-distance efforts of the second half as the hosts pulled away from UW for the fifth straight time.

Gard didn't need the video to know where things started to go awry with the Badgers' perimeter defense.

"We've got to cover up better on some of the pick-and-pop stuff and that elbow out of the spread that they do," he said. "When we did it, I thought we covered them pretty well. But obviously we did not do it well enough several times at least."

A Badgers opponent shot better than 50% on 3-pointers for the first time since Rutgers was 7 of 12 (58.3%) on Feb. 12 last season. The Illini's 79 points was the most UW has allowed since an 80-67 loss in the same building last season.

Hawkins hit two in an 11-0 Illinois run in the first half, then did the same in the second half during another 11-0 stretch. The latter put the Illini ahead 43-30 and had the volume inside the dome-shaped arena turned to the top as the Badgers called timeout.

"We let them get hot and then the crowd gets going and then they get momentum," Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn said. "It's just hard to climb back playing against the home team."

What went wrong?

"It's just a lack of communication," Hepburn said. "We lacked communication all day and we're going to fix that in practice."

Some of that certainly had to do with the absence of Tyler Wahl, whose presence the Badgers missed on both ends of the court. UW (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) did a decent job on rebounding — Steven Crowl and Carter Gilmore both set career highs with 12 and seven, respectively.

Crowl made it a double-double with 20 points and Hepburn scored 22 but the rest of the team's contributions added up to only 27.

Gard said he knew "probably within a day or so" after Tuesday's victory against Minnesota that Wahl wasn't going to be able to play against the Illini (10-5, 1-3). Wahl, UW's leading scorer and a top rebounder, rolled his right ankle in the first half against the Gophers and has been in a walking boot.

"He's improving but not ready to go yet," Gard said.

Specifically, Wahl's defensive presence could have helped UW avoid the lapses that left Hawkins open from 3-point range often.

"Our defensive breakdowns, if they hit a couple 3s, then any team in the nation can feel like they can hit anything," Hepburn said. "We just kept breaking down defensively and they kept hitting open 3s."

The Badgers had some momentum going early in the second half thanks to Hepburn's play at both ends and thought they had a turnover coming out of the under-16-minutes timeout when the ball went out of bounds from Illinois' Matthew Mayer. Officials, however, ruled it was last touched by Hepburn.

Terrence Shannon Jr. worked around a Hawkins screen of UW's Max Klesmit off the inbounds pass for an open 3-pointer, his first of the game. Crowl missed a 3 short at the other end.

Shannon's drive drew Klesmit and Crowl defensively, leaving Hawkins all by himself behind the arc to give Illinois a 13-point lead with 15 minutes remaining. Hawkins punctuated the basket with pounds on his chest as he skipped back toward the defensive side.

That stretch is one of those that won't be fun for the Badgers to watch.

"We're going to see it on film (Sunday), the defensive breakdowns," Crowl said. "For us, yeah, that was annoying and we're going to have to fix that."