UW: Defends its AD hiring process against charges it ignored diverse voices SUN

Blank met via video call with coaches of Badgers teams, but at least one of them had a concern about how it was conducted.

Athletic department administrators also sat in on that discussion between Blank and the coaches. Their inclusion led one coach to privately wonder whether it stifled an honest exchange of thoughts about where the department stood and where it should go.

Pete Miller, the Athletic Board chair who led the search committee for the AD position, said Blank also invited all of the coaches that she met with to give input privately if they didn’t feel comfortable doing so in a group session.

“I didn’t hear her turning anyone down,” Miller said.

Badgers men’s hockey coach Tony Granato wouldn’t share what he told Blank in the meeting but said he was happy with the way the athletic department has been running, especially through the pandemic.

“So I would like the mentality of the athletic department to stay the same,” Granato said. “We don’t need change. We don’t need someone to come in here and say, ‘Hey we’re doing all of this wrong, we’ve got to fix this.’”

Chancellor gets feedback