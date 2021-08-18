UW: Deeper outside linebacker group ready to shine for Badgers FRI

Bobby April made it known before training camp that none of the University of Wisconsin outside linebackers would be able to relax in August.
With the talent assembled in the group and a handful of players who have shown enough skill to play regularly, the challenge was evident for those at the position.
“If you’re comfortable, you’re going to get passed,” said April, who coaches the unit.
So far through camp, the Badgers have had six players getting a majority of the reps at outside linebacker, led by returning starters Noah Burks and Nick Herbig. The second group has been a rotation that includes C.J. Goetz, Spencer Lytle, Izayah Green-May and true freshman Darryl Peterson. That group could grow further when sophomore Aaron Witt returns from the right leg injury that’s held him out to this point.
Burks is looking to become a three-year starter, and he’s continued to display his understanding of his role and ability to be at the right spot at the right time during camp. His goal this offseason was to improve his get-off — the first few steps once the ball is snapped — in order to turn the corner and get around tackles more often as a pass rusher, and he’s gotten in the backfield a few times during camp practices open to reporters.
Even a veteran like Burks knows he’s a few bad days on the practice field away from losing his spot.
“This is hands down the deepest our room’s ever been,” Burks said. “And honestly, I gave a lot of credit to coach April. He does such a good job with the young guys and getting them to understand the playbook early. And then he gets some beasts that come in here.”
One of those beasts came last year in Herbig, a four-star prospect whose motor and quickness helped earn him a starting role last season. He also wanted to improve as a pass rusher, setting a goal of winning at least half of his pass-rushing snaps.
After spending the summer working out with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig, Herbig’s ability to gain leverage on linemen and get them standing straight as they’re blocking is much improved. Once a lineman is standing taller, Herbig can use his speed advantage to get around them. He’s been a pest for Graham Mertz and other UW quarterbacks, and he appreciates how the group of outside linebackers is challenging one another.
“We’re all pushing each other, trying to get better — everybody wants to play,” Herbig said. “So it’s only going to make me better, it’s only going to make the room better as a whole.”
April said that Lytle’s performance during spring practices stood out and that play has continued in the fall. After injuries limited his time on the practice field early in his career, thus slowing his development, the redshirt sophomore is back on track. He’s flashed power, especially on inside rushes, shoving tackles out of his way after making his move.
The biggest surprise of camp on the defensive side thus far has been the play of Peterson, a three-star prospect from Akron, Ohio. Despite his age, he’s had no trouble adjusting to college-level physicality. His bull-rushing has had UW’s tackles on their heels and he’s blown up a pair of running plays over the past week with quick penetration.
“I think we saw the raw ability the first couple days, where he really showed up on film,” Burks said. “And we always say that great physicality will overcome bad technique and help you win a rep. … He’s really impressed us, coach April, so I’m just trying to help him learn as much as I can right now.”
UW coach Paul Chryst said that the first week and a half of training camp has shown that there’s a pool of players capable of taking snaps at outside linebacker. Having that depth is crucial, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said, because UW was limited by a lack of depth last season.
Badgers outside linebackers had just four sacks, one forced fumble and one interception in seven games last season.
“We felt last year we got into a rut where we weren’t making as many splash plays and part of that came from guys playing a little bit more than maybe you wanted to,” Leonhard said.
From what he’s seen during training camp, Burks believes the outside linebacker group is prepared to have a big year with production coming from a number of players.
“I think we’ve got a lot of guys ready to play and are going to be able to play for us,” Burks said.
“So I think it’s going to come down to coach April on what he wants. I see a lot of guys coming in, keeping all of us fresh and it is really exciting. The pedigree of this room, I think it’s going to be in pretty good hands for years to come.”