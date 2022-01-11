 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WISCONSIN BASKETBALL

UW: Davis named College, Big Ten Player of the Week

  • 0

University of Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis was named Naismith Men’s College Player of the Week as well as Big Ten Co-Player of the Week after helping the Badgers win three games last week.

Johnny Davis h/s

Davis

He averaged 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in the Badgers’ wins over Purdue, Iowa and Maryland.

He became the first player to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in a road win over an AP top-five team since Wake Forest's Tim Duncan in a 1997 win at No. 5 Maryland.

This is Davis’ second time earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors. He also won it Nov. 29. The last UW player to earn it was Brad Davison on Dec. 6.

Davis shared the Big Ten Player of the Week honors with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, who averaged 26.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal per game in the Illini’s two wins last week, recording a double-double in both.

UW (13-2, 4-1) returns to action Thursday when it welcomes No. 16 Ohio State to the Kohl Center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News