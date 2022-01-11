UW: Davis named College, Big Ten Player of the Week

University of Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis was named Naismith Men’s College Player of the Week as well as Big Ten Co-Player of the Week after helping the Badgers win three games last week.

He averaged 27.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in the Badgers’ wins over Purdue, Iowa and Maryland.

He became the first player to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in a road win over an AP top-five team since Wake Forest's Tim Duncan in a 1997 win at No. 5 Maryland.

This is Davis’ second time earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors. He also won it Nov. 29. The last UW player to earn it was Brad Davison on Dec. 6.

Davis shared the Big Ten Player of the Week honors with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, who averaged 26.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal per game in the Illini’s two wins last week, recording a double-double in both.

UW (13-2, 4-1) returns to action Thursday when it welcomes No. 16 Ohio State to the Kohl Center.

