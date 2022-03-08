UW: Davis & Gard earn Big Ten honors

Four University of Wisconsin men’s basketball players were named to a Big Ten all-conference team following completion of the season, despite not a single Badgers player recognized in preseason awards.

Sophomore guard Johnny Davis was the Big Ten Player of the Year and UW coach Greg Gard Coach of the Year in votes by both media and the conference’s coaches. Brad Davison, Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn also were named to all-conference teams.

Davis and Gard also were picked as The Associated Press Big Ten Player and Coach of the Year in separate voting, the results of which also were released Tuesday.

Davis made strides this season after playing 18 minutes and scoring eight points over 13 games as a freshman. He averaged 20.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals over 34.0 minutes per game.

Davis scored a career-high 37 points in a win over Purdue on Jan. 3 and had two other 30-point games. He scored 25 or more in six other games. He also has averaged a nation-leading 24.1 points in eight games against Top 25 opponents.

Davis is the first Badgers player to win the award since Frank Kaminsky in 2015.

“You never really envision yourself being in a position like this, but I think I worked hard and I deserve it,” Davis said during an interview on the Big Ten Network. “… I wouldn’t be the player I am without my teammates.”

The sophomore guard also provided an update on his injury sustained Sunday against Nebraska. Davis said he’s feeling fine, taking it day by day and will be ready to go for the Badgers opening game Friday against the winner of Maryland and Michigan State.

The first media’s and coaches’ all-Big Ten first teams were identical. Davis was joined by Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn. Liddell is a repeat first-team pick and Cocklburn was on the second team last season.

Gard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year by both the media and conference coaches after leading the Badgers to their most wins in five seasons. He also helped the Badgers to the most “close” wins in Division I basketball, boasting a 15-2 record in games decided by six points or less.

The Badgers were picked in the preseason to finish 10th in the conference by members of the media and Gard lost four starters from last season. But he led the Badgers, who have an average age of 19.5, to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

“I look at this as, I know it’s an individual award, but if I could chop it into a bunch of pieces and hand it out to our staff, team,” Gard said during an interview on the Big Ten Network. “Whenever somebody gets this type of award, it means that they’ve had a really good team. …There’s so many people that had a part in this success.”

Senior guard Brad Davison earned a spot on the coaches’ second team after having the best season of his career, ranking 18th in the Big Ten with 14.0 points per game. He is shooting 34.7% from 3-point range. He was on the media’s third team.

Junior Tyler Wahl earned honorable mention by the league’s coaches and media. Wahl averaged 12.4 points and six rebounds while shooting 54% from the field in conference games.

UW’s Chucky Hepburn was named to the coaches’ all-freshman team alongside Bryce McGowens, Malaki Branham, Max Christie and Moussa Diabate. Hepburn averaged 10 points over the last nine games of the season, including a career-high 17 points against Purdue last week. He leads all Big Ten freshmen with 2.3 assists per game.

Sophomore Jordan Davis was recognized with the Big Ten Sportsmanship award.

Coaches teams

First team: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois*; Keegan Murray, Iowa*; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Jaden Ivey, Purdue; Johnny Davis, Wisconsin*

Second team: Trent Frazier, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Zach Edey, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; Brad Davison, Wisconsin

Third team: Alfonso Plummer, Illinois; Gabe Brown, Michigan State; Bryce McGowens, Nebraska; Malaki Branham, Ohio State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers

Honorable mention: Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; Fatts Russell, Maryland; Malik Hall, Michigan State; Jamison Battle, Minnesota; Payton Willis, Minnesota; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

All-freshman team: Moussa Diabate, Michigan; Max Christie, Michigan State; Malaki Branham, Ohio State; Bryce McGowens, Nebraska; Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

All-defensive team: Trent Frazier, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue

Player of the year: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Defensive player of the year: Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Freshman of the year: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Sixth man of the year: Trevion Williams, Purdue

Coach of the year: Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Media teams

First team: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois*;Keegan Murray, Iowa*; E.J. Liddell, Ohio State; Jaden Ivey, Purdue; Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Second team: Trent Frazier, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Zach Edey, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Third team: Alfonso Plummer, Illinois; Bryce McGowens, Nebraska; Malaki Branham, Ohio State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Brad Davison, Wisconsin

Honorable mention: Xavier Johnson, Indiana; Race Thompson, Indiana; Jordan Bohannon, Iowa; Fatts Russell, Maryland; Eric Ayala, Maryland; Eli Brooks, Michigan; Gabe Brown, Michigan State; Jamison Battle, Minnesota; Payton Willis, Minnesota; Pete Nance, Northwestern; John Harrar, Penn State; Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Caleb McConnell, Rutgers; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers; Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

Player of the year: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Freshman of the year: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Coach of the year: Greg Gard, Wisconsin

* — unanimous pick

